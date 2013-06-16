India this week
Saina Nehwal competes against Germany's Juliane Schenk during their women's singles semi final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner (rear) drives on the taxiway after a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Indian fans react to high winds during a rain break in their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pakistan's Asad Shafiq leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd., Onkar Kanwar attends a news conference in New Delhi June 14, 2013. Apollo Tyres lost a third of its market value over two days as investors fretted over the debt it will take on to fund its $2.5-billion acquisition of...more
A man and woman embrace as waves crash over a sea wall as it rains during monsoon season in Mumbai, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman holds an umbrella to shield her children and herself from the rain along a roadside in Mumbai June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a Pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in Hyderabad June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Vendors wait for customers at their fruit stalls on a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A farmer plants rice saplings in a paddy field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Amritsar June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Pro-Telangana supporters overturn a barricade during a protest rally in Hyderabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. Fitch Ratings revised India's sovereign rating outlook to stable from negative on the back of measures taken by the government to contain the budget deficit,...more
Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013....more
Activists from the Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest in Kolkata June 11, 2013. Dozens of DSO activists on Tuesday protested against the recent gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old...more
Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. At least five people were killed and six were injured when a section of a building collapsed in central Mumbai,...more
A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a park in New Delhi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A farmer removes dried grass from his rice field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as it rains during the Friday following of Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescue teams conduct rescue operations in the river Ganges after a boat capsized in the Malda district of West Bengal June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
