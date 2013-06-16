Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 16, 2013 | 11:30am IST

India this week

<p>Saina Nehwal competes against Germany's Juliane Schenk during their women's singles semi final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Saina Nehwal competes against Germany's Juliane Schenk during their women's singles semi final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Saina Nehwal competes against Germany's Juliane Schenk during their women's singles semi final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
1 / 22
<p>An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner (rear) drives on the taxiway after a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner (rear) drives on the taxiway after a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sunday, June 16, 2013

An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner (rear) drives on the taxiway after a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
2 / 22
<p>Indian fans react to high winds during a rain break in their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Indian fans react to high winds during a rain break in their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Indian fans react to high winds during a rain break in their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 22
<p>Pakistan's Asad Shafiq leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Pakistan's Asad Shafiq leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Pakistan's Asad Shafiq leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
4 / 22
<p>Chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd., Onkar Kanwar attends a news conference in New Delhi June 14, 2013. Apollo Tyres lost a third of its market value over two days as investors fretted over the debt it will take on to fund its $2.5-billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cooper Tire &amp; Rubber Co. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd., Onkar Kanwar attends a news conference in New Delhi June 14, 2013. Apollo Tyres lost a third of its market value over two days as investors fretted over the debt it will take on to fund its $2.5-billion acquisition of...more

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd., Onkar Kanwar attends a news conference in New Delhi June 14, 2013. Apollo Tyres lost a third of its market value over two days as investors fretted over the debt it will take on to fund its $2.5-billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 22
<p>A man and woman embrace as waves crash over a sea wall as it rains during monsoon season in Mumbai, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man and woman embrace as waves crash over a sea wall as it rains during monsoon season in Mumbai, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, June 16, 2013

A man and woman embrace as waves crash over a sea wall as it rains during monsoon season in Mumbai, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 22
<p>A woman holds an umbrella to shield her children and herself from the rain along a roadside in Mumbai June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman holds an umbrella to shield her children and herself from the rain along a roadside in Mumbai June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, June 16, 2013

A woman holds an umbrella to shield her children and herself from the rain along a roadside in Mumbai June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 22
<p>Police detain a Pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in Hyderabad June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Police detain a Pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in Hyderabad June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Police detain a Pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in Hyderabad June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
8 / 22
<p>Vendors wait for customers at their fruit stalls on a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Vendors wait for customers at their fruit stalls on a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Vendors wait for customers at their fruit stalls on a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 22
<p>A farmer plants rice saplings in a paddy field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Amritsar June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

A farmer plants rice saplings in a paddy field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Amritsar June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sunday, June 16, 2013

A farmer plants rice saplings in a paddy field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Amritsar June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Close
10 / 22
<p>Pro-Telangana supporters overturn a barricade during a protest rally in Hyderabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Pro-Telangana supporters overturn a barricade during a protest rally in Hyderabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Pro-Telangana supporters overturn a barricade during a protest rally in Hyderabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
11 / 22
<p>Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. Fitch Ratings revised India's sovereign rating outlook to stable from negative on the back of measures taken by the government to contain the budget deficit, it said in a release on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. Fitch Ratings revised India's sovereign rating outlook to stable from negative on the back of measures taken by the government to contain the budget deficit,...more

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. Fitch Ratings revised India's sovereign rating outlook to stable from negative on the back of measures taken by the government to contain the budget deficit, it said in a release on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 22
<p>Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 22
<p>Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
14 / 22
<p>Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013....more

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
15 / 22
<p>Activists from the Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest in Kolkata June 11, 2013. Dozens of DSO activists on Tuesday protested against the recent gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old college student at Barasat area on the outskirts of Kolkata, local media reported. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Activists from the Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest in Kolkata June 11, 2013. Dozens of DSO activists on Tuesday protested against the recent gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old...more

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Activists from the Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest in Kolkata June 11, 2013. Dozens of DSO activists on Tuesday protested against the recent gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old college student at Barasat area on the outskirts of Kolkata, local media reported. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
16 / 22
<p>Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. At least five people were killed and six were injured when a section of a building collapsed in central Mumbai, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. At least five people were killed and six were injured when a section of a building collapsed in central Mumbai,...more

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. At least five people were killed and six were injured when a section of a building collapsed in central Mumbai, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 22
<p>A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a park in New Delhi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a park in New Delhi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 16, 2013

A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a park in New Delhi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 22
<p>Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
19 / 22
<p>A farmer removes dried grass from his rice field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A farmer removes dried grass from his rice field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, June 16, 2013

A farmer removes dried grass from his rice field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 22
<p>Kashmiri Muslim women pray as it rains during the Friday following of Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as it rains during the Friday following of Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as it rains during the Friday following of Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
21 / 22
<p>Rescue teams conduct rescue operations in the river Ganges after a boat capsized in the Malda district of West Bengal June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue teams conduct rescue operations in the river Ganges after a boat capsized in the Malda district of West Bengal June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, June 16, 2013

Rescue teams conduct rescue operations in the river Ganges after a boat capsized in the Malda district of West Bengal June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Next Slideshows

Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Snapshots from the match between India and West Indies at the Kennington Oval, London.

11 Jun 2013
Message on a poster

Message on a poster

A poster can make you laugh or cry or leave you confused

14 Mar 2013
India in 2012

India in 2012

A yearend collection of our best India photos

26 Dec 2012
Ricky Ponting - The last innings

Ricky Ponting - The last innings

Ricky Ponting's celebrated test career came to a close when he was dismissed for eight runs by South Africa.

03 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures