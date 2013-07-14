India this week
J and K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is pictured through soldiers standing on guard during his visit to Martyrs' graves during Martyrs' Day in Srinagar July 13, 2013. Shops and business remained closed in Srinagar on Saturday as Kashmiri separatists called for a strike to mark the anniversary of the July 13, 1931 killing of dozens of Kashmiris who were gunned down by the police during a protest against the Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the Himalayan region. The state government also observes Martyrs' Day and has declared July 13 a holiday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
S.D. Shibulal, CEO of Infosys, attends the company's quarterly earnings at their headquarters in Bangalore July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim man offers first Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Chennai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Kashmiri protester raises his hands against the Indian police during a protest in Srinagar July 12, 2013. Police on Friday stopped the supporters of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC) when they tried to march towards the Martyrs graveyard in Srinagar on the eve of Martyrs' day. On 13 July 1931, dozens of Kashmiris were gunned down by police during a protest against the Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh, then ruler of the Himalayan region. The Kashmir state government also observes the day as Martyrs Day and has declared July 13 a holiday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
S. R. Gaur, 55, works inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. On July 15, authorities will close India’s telegram service, once a fundamental part of the country’s communication system, used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. With the booming use of mobile phones and the Internet, the historic service that began over 160 years ago has now been in decline for years, and government-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has decided to discontinue it. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent by her husband on her birthday in 1955, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A commuter waits for a rickshaw puller along a busy road in Kolkata July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim offer first Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Allahabad July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance at Puri, about 65 km (40 miles) from Bhubaneswar July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The moon rises over the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Army recruits stand at attention as they take part in a passing out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters from the Students Federation of India (SFI) throw pieces of bricks towards the police during a protest near the university in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala July 9, 2013. Dozens of SFI and Left Democratic Youth Federation (LDYF) supporters on Tuesday held a protest demanding the resignation of the state's chief minister Oommen Chandy, who the protesters said is involved in a corruption scandal involving the sale of solar panels, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An excavator removes the carcass of an elephant from a paddy field after it was electrocuted at Keribakori village, in Nagaon district in Assam, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed building in Hyderabad July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
