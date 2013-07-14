India this week

J and K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is pictured through soldiers standing on guard during his visit to Martyrs' graves during Martyrs' Day in Srinagar July 13, 2013. Shops and business remained closed in Srinagar on Saturday as Kashmiri separatists called for a strike to mark the anniversary of the July 13, 1931 killing of dozens of Kashmiris who were gunned down by the police during a protest against the Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the Himalayan region. The state government also observes Martyrs' Day and has declared July 13 a holiday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail