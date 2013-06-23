Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 23, 2013 | 11:00am IST

India this week

<p>Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 18
<p>A bird sits atop a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera pole at a traffic intersection in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A bird sits atop a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera pole at a traffic intersection in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A bird sits atop a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera pole at a traffic intersection in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 18
<p>Actor Jackie Chan (C) poses for a picture with actresses Yao Xingtong (L) and Zhang Mengyu on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Actor Jackie Chan (C) poses for a picture with actresses Yao Xingtong (L) and Zhang Mengyu on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Actor Jackie Chan (C) poses for a picture with actresses Yao Xingtong (L) and Zhang Mengyu on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 18
<p>Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 18
<p>A sweeper cleans a street during the early morning in Srinagar June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A sweeper cleans a street during the early morning in Srinagar June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A sweeper cleans a street during the early morning in Srinagar June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
5 / 18
<p>Rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 18
<p>Mohammed Nadeem, a performer from Delhi, performs a stunt as he rides a motorbike on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair in Srinagar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Mohammed Nadeem, a performer from Delhi, performs a stunt as he rides a motorbike on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair in Srinagar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Mohammed Nadeem, a performer from Delhi, performs a stunt as he rides a motorbike on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair in Srinagar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
7 / 18
<p>A man displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna carries free food distributed by the government in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna carries free food distributed by the government in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A man displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna carries free food distributed by the government in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 18
<p>People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, outside a temple in Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, outside a temple in Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, June 23, 2013

People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, outside a temple in Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 18
<p>Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 18
<p>Actor Jackie Chan attends a news conference on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Actor Jackie Chan attends a news conference on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Actor Jackie Chan attends a news conference on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
11 / 18
<p>People holding umbrellas gather in the rain on the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

People holding umbrellas gather in the rain on the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, June 23, 2013

People holding umbrellas gather in the rain on the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 18
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
13 / 18
<p>Workers clean the sides of a road before building a highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers clean the sides of a road before building a highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Workers clean the sides of a road before building a highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
14 / 18
<p>A woman displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna prepares food outside her makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna prepares food outside her makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A woman displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna prepares food outside her makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 18
<p>India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets Sis Ram Ola after administering the oath of union cabinet minister to him during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool</p>

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets Sis Ram Ola after administering the oath of union cabinet minister to him during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Sunday, June 23, 2013

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets Sis Ram Ola after administering the oath of union cabinet minister to him during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Close
16 / 18
<p>India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) administers the oath of union cabinet minister to Sis Ram Ola (R) during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool</p>

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) administers the oath of union cabinet minister to Sis Ram Ola (R) during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Sunday, June 23, 2013

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) administers the oath of union cabinet minister to Sis Ram Ola (R) during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Close
17 / 18
<p>A displaced man bathes next to his flood-damaged hut after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A displaced man bathes next to his flood-damaged hut after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A displaced man bathes next to his flood-damaged hut after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

Next Slideshows

In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.

23 Jun 2013
Monsoon Mayhem

Monsoon Mayhem

Early monsoon rains have swollen rivers, swept away houses and killed scores in India.

22 Jun 2013
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at artifacts discovered during archaeological digs.

22 Jun 2013
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.

22 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures