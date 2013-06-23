India this week
Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A bird sits atop a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera pole at a traffic intersection in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Actor Jackie Chan (C) poses for a picture with actresses Yao Xingtong (L) and Zhang Mengyu on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sweeper cleans a street during the early morning in Srinagar June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mohammed Nadeem, a performer from Delhi, performs a stunt as he rides a motorbike on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair in Srinagar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna carries free food distributed by the government in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, outside a temple in Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Jackie Chan attends a news conference on the inauguration day of the "China Film Festival" in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People holding umbrellas gather in the rain on the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more
Workers clean the sides of a road before building a highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna prepares food outside her makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets Sis Ram Ola after administering the oath of union cabinet minister to him during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) administers the oath of union cabinet minister to Sis Ram Ola (R) during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
A displaced man bathes next to his flood-damaged hut after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
