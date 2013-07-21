India this week
Kashmiri Muslim youths throw stones towards security personnel during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim youths throw stones towards security personnel during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Security personnel chase Kashmiri Muslim youths during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Security personnel chase Kashmiri Muslim youths during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School children wash their plates before having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children wash their plates before having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man reads the Koran at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man reads the Koran at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers install a sign board in front of a Reliance Mart in Ahmedabad July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers install a sign board in front of a Reliance Mart in Ahmedabad July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri Muslim boy reacts as he throws a piece of brick towards police during a protest in Srinagar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim boy reacts as he throws a piece of brick towards police during a protest in Srinagar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Allahabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Allahabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside the Mecca Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside the Mecca Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a chillum (pipe) during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khyerpur, on the outskirts of Agartala, located in Tripura, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a chillum (pipe) during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khyerpur, on the outskirts of Agartala, located in Tripura, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Novice Tibetan Buddhist monks attend a religious sermon delivered by spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Gyudmed Tantric University in Gurupura, southwest of of Bangalore July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Novice Tibetan Buddhist monks attend a religious sermon delivered by spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Gyudmed Tantric University in Gurupura, southwest of of Bangalore July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims eat at iftar, or breaking fast, inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims eat at iftar, or breaking fast, inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shiv Kapur of India lines up his putt on the first green during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Shiv Kapur of India lines up his putt on the first green during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran speaks during a news conference in Mumbai July 18, 2013. Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software services exporter, said its June quarter net profit rose 16.8 percent,...more
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran speaks during a news conference in Mumbai July 18, 2013. Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software services exporter, said its June quarter net profit rose 16.8 percent, beating estimates, as an increase in orders and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk past a vehicle that was burnt by protesters as they campaign against contaminated meals that were given to children, at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past a vehicle that was burnt by protesters as they campaign against contaminated meals that were given to children, at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Eight men with their faces covered, who have been accused of raping four girls, sit near police during their presentation to the media at a police station in Pakur district in Jharkhand July 16, 2013. Police on Tuesday arrested eight men who police...more
Eight men with their faces covered, who have been accused of raping four girls, sit near police during their presentation to the media at a police station in Pakur district in Jharkhand July 16, 2013. Police on Tuesday arrested eight men who police accused of raping four minor girls in Pakur district on Monday night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
An empty work station is seen inside the phonogram section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication...more
An empty work station is seen inside the phonogram section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Food for India's children
Free meals are provided by the government to help tackle malnutrition and encourage school attendance. Food poisoning during one of these meals was blamed for...
Subsidized food in India
The National Food Security Ordinance aims to give five kg (11 lb) of cheap grain every month to 800 million people.
Syria's refugee crisis
The number of Syrian refugees has surpassed two million.
School shooting simulation
School resource officers take part in an 'active shooter' training simulation at Freedom Middle School in Orlando.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".