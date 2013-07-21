Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jul 21, 2013 | 7:10pm IST

India this week

<p>Kashmiri Muslim youths throw stones towards security personnel during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Security personnel chase Kashmiri Muslim youths during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>School children wash their plates before having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Muslim man reads the Koran at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Workers install a sign board in front of a Reliance Mart in Ahmedabad July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim boy reacts as he throws a piece of brick towards police during a protest in Srinagar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Allahabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A Muslim man reads the Koran inside the Mecca Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a chillum (pipe) during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khyerpur, on the outskirts of Agartala, located in Tripura, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Novice Tibetan Buddhist monks attend a religious sermon delivered by spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Gyudmed Tantric University in Gurupura, southwest of of Bangalore July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Muslims eat at iftar, or breaking fast, inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Shiv Kapur of India lines up his putt on the first green during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran speaks during a news conference in Mumbai July 18, 2013. Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software services exporter, said its June quarter net profit rose 16.8 percent, beating estimates, as an increase in orders and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>People walk past a vehicle that was burnt by protesters as they campaign against contaminated meals that were given to children, at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Eight men with their faces covered, who have been accused of raping four girls, sit near police during their presentation to the media at a police station in Pakur district in Jharkhand July 16, 2013. Police on Tuesday arrested eight men who police accused of raping four minor girls in Pakur district on Monday night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An empty work station is seen inside the phonogram section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

