Pictures | Fri Jul 26, 2013 | 6:20pm IST

India this week

<p>France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, July 26, 2013

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Muslim man walks inside a mosque to offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Muslim man walks inside a mosque to offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, July 26, 2013

A Muslim man walks inside a mosque to offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A Buddhist woman sits as she waits to attend a yoga session inside a meditation centre on the outskirts of Leh July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A Buddhist woman sits as she waits to attend a yoga session inside a meditation centre on the outskirts of Leh July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, July 26, 2013

A Buddhist woman sits as she waits to attend a yoga session inside a meditation centre on the outskirts of Leh July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, July 26, 2013

Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>School children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

School children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 26, 2013

School children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A Muslim boy sits atop of a structure after offering evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A Muslim boy sits atop of a structure after offering evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, July 26, 2013

A Muslim boy sits atop of a structure after offering evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, Odisha, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, Odisha, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 26, 2013

A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, Odisha, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An attendant waits for customers at a shop selling dresses along a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

An attendant waits for customers at a shop selling dresses along a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 26, 2013

An attendant waits for customers at a shop selling dresses along a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 26, 2013

A suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Brijesh Singh</p>

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Brijesh Singh

Friday, July 26, 2013

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Brijesh Singh

<p>A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory on the outskirts of Agartala July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory on the outskirts of Agartala July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Friday, July 26, 2013

A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory on the outskirts of Agartala July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>Buddhist nuns and monks walk back to school after their lunch break, on the outskirts of Leh July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Buddhist nuns and monks walk back to school after their lunch break, on the outskirts of Leh July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, July 26, 2013

Buddhist nuns and monks walk back to school after their lunch break, on the outskirts of Leh July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after delivering an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after delivering an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 26, 2013

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after delivering an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A Muslim girl learns how to read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A Muslim girl learns how to read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, July 26, 2013

A Muslim girl learns how to read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

