India this week
France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man walks inside a mosque to offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Buddhist woman sits as she waits to attend a yoga session inside a meditation centre on the outskirts of Leh July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
School children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Muslim boy sits atop of a structure after offering evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, Odisha, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An attendant waits for customers at a shop selling dresses along a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Brijesh Singh
A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory on the outskirts of Agartala July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Buddhist nuns and monks walk back to school after their lunch break, on the outskirts of Leh July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after delivering an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Muslim girl learns how to read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
