India This Week
A Muslim boy stands in front of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Activists from the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) along with other Bodo organisations block railway tracks during a protest at a railway station at Kokrajhar in Assam August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Kashmiri Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman looks out of a window during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy looks out from the window while travelling in a bus on a road in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims gather after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men transport a bucket filled with kitchen equipment, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A flood-affected man carries his television set to a safer place, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Tax payers fill up forms before submitting their income tax returns on the last day of filing in New Delhi July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Telangana supporters cheer as they celebrate after the announcement of the separate state of Telangana at their party headquarters in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Men play chess at an open air street chess club at Gariahat Boulevard in Kolkata July 29, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
