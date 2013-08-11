India this week

Police stand guard by burning debris after shops were set afire by a mob in Jammu August 10, 2013. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed army in Rajouri district of Kashmir on Sunday as tension escalated in the valley in wake of recent clashes between two communities. Curfew has been clamped in Jammu and Rajouri districts following incidents of arson and violence. Army troops have been called in to help control the situation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta