Pictures | Sun Aug 11, 2013 | 1:20pm IST

India this week

<p>Police stand guard by burning debris after shops were set afire by a mob in Jammu August 10, 2013. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed army in Rajouri district of Kashmir on Sunday as tension escalated in the valley in wake of recent clashes between two communities. Curfew has been clamped in Jammu and Rajouri districts following incidents of arson and violence. Army troops have been called in to help control the situation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>An oarsman blows a horn as he encourages his teammates to row faster during the 61st Nehru trophy boat race in Alleppey, located in Kerala August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Muslim children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Onlookers and family members stand next to the pyre of Indian soldier Vijay Kumar Rai during his funeral procession at Maner in Bihar August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Pusarla Venkata Sindhu hits a return against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon during their women's singles semi-final match at the 2013 Badminton World Championships in Guangzhou, Guangdong province August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol over a footbridge built over a stream near the Line of Control (LoC), a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Sabjiyan sector of Poonch district, August 8, 2013.REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Indian medical students scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Students arrange themselves into the formation of a dove during a programme to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Chennai August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>A Hindu woman pours milk as an offering over 18 feet high Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) made of 1.25 million rudrax on the first day of the Hindu holy month of Shravan at a temple in Ahmedabad August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Pushpa Devi (C), wife of Indian soldier Vijay Kumar Rai, is consoled by unidentified women at her house in Bihata village, in Bihar August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Incense sticks offered by villagers are pictured around the body of a wild elephant after it was hit by a train, as people work on a railway track in Nagaon, east of Guwahati, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Indian army soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Damaged residential houses of the army are seen after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Tihra Lines near the hill town of Dharamsala August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan stands outside his room at the finance ministry in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>A farmer squats along a footpath near a banner during a day-long protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Thousands of farmers from different states of India on Thursday protested against the introduction of the Biotechnology Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) bill in parliament by the union government, that would make a foray for the genetically modified crops and its proponents like Monsanto, into India's food and farming, a media release said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>A shopkeeper looks on from his footwear stall during the holy month of Ramadan near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Women wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal at a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Mumbai August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>A performer blows fire from his mouth as he performs in front of the historical monument Charminar during the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>People take shelter under umbrellas during a rain shower in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) speaks to the media, as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Planning Rajeev Shukla (L) looks on, upon arrival on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, August 11, 2013

