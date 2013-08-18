Edition:
India this week

<p>Plainclothes policemen present Syed Abdul Karim (C, with beard) to the media after his arrest, in New Delhi, August 17, 2013. Karim, who police say is an expert bomb maker of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit, was arrested at the India-Nepal border on Friday night. He is believed to be a mastermind in over 40 bombings in the country, local media added. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>An army soldier rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Men play a game of Ludo while sitting in a cot in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A girl looks on as she rides in a rickshaw with her father in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A man transporting empty milk cans rides his bicycle as it rains in Jammu August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Firefighters and onlookers gather around a chopper after it crash landed in Ahmedabad August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah</p>

<p>Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>A policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A member of Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, attends a protest against recent riots, in Srinagar August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Children play on improvised swings at a slum in an industrial area in Mumbai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Indigenous Aircraft Carrier P-71 "Vikrant", built for the Indian Navy, leaves Cochin Shipyard after its launch in Kochi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Navy divers and rescue workers stand on the INS Sindhurakshak submarine during a rescue operation at a naval dockyard in Mumbai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a traffic signal in Mumbai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 11, 2013. Hundreds of faithful devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the festival in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu goddess Durga and after their wishes are fulfilled. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)</p>

<p>Boys fly kites from the roofs of their houses during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. Many people in India fly kites to mark the country's Independence Day. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A participant dressed as a demon performs during a cultural programme to celebrate Independence Day in Guwahati August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (C) salutes during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) walks to inspect a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold garlands of onions and green chillies around portraits of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest against price hike in onions, in Allahabad August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Workers make gold ornaments inside a gold jewellery factory in New Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard at a street during a curfew following riots, in Jammu August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

