India this week

Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 11, 2013. Hundreds of faithful devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the festival in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu goddess Durga and after their wishes are fulfilled. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)