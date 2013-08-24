India this week
Police officers escort a man (head covered), who is accused of raping a photo journalist, at a court in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Journalists hold placards as they participate in a protest march against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters burn an effigy depicting spiritual leader Asaram Bapu during a protest in Ahmedabad August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest at Gandhinagar in Gujarat August 23, 2013. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday attempted to reach the residence of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi to demand basic amenities including water,...more
Fishermen from India carry their belongings as they walk out from a gate before their release, at Karachi's District Malir prison, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki (2nd L) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys run near a sand sculpture of the rupee created by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik at golden sea beach at Puri in Odisha August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator smokes bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaves, inside a tent as he takes part in a protest in New Delhi August 22, 2013. Hundreds of elderly demonstrators on Thursday held a protest demanding equal pension rights for...more
Police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar August 22, 2013. Indian police on Thursday in Srinagar detained dozens of protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the residence of Kashmir's chief minister Omar...more
A school girl reacts to the camera as she sits on a rickshaw on her way to school in the old quarters of Delhi August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A newly-unveiled Nissan "Terrano" compact sport utility vehicle is pictured during a news conference in Mumbai August 20, 2013. Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday unveiled its redesigned "Terrano" compact sport utility vehicle in India. REUTERS/Danish...more
Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (foreground), her daughter Priyanka Vadera (2nd ,son-in-law Robert Vadera (R) and son Rahul Gandhi (L) pay tribute at the memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of the former prime...more
Burnt carriages of a train that were set on fire by protesters are pictured at Khagaria in Bihar August 19, 2013. A train killed at least 34 people crossing a railway track in Bihar on Monday, triggering a protest by passengers who beat the driver...more
A boy reacts as he is found by his friends while playing hide-and-seek under tetrapods on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke rises from a Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) refinery after a fire at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad August 20, 2013. During the festival, sisters tie a sacred thread...more
The World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu speaks during a business conference in New Delhi August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
