India this week
Demonstrators shout slogans outside a juvenile court in New Delhi August 31, 2013. A teenager was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention on Saturday for the December gang rape of a trainee physiotherapist, the first verdict in a case that...more
Demonstrators shout slogans outside a juvenile court in New Delhi August 31, 2013. A teenager was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention on Saturday for the December gang rape of a trainee physiotherapist, the first verdict in a case that sparked debate over whether India was too soft on young offenders. The demonstrators were demanding capital punishment for the teenager. The text on the headband reads, "16 December revolution". REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Congress party uses her sandal to hit a picture of spiritual leader Asaram Bapu during a protest in Ahmedabad August 31, 2013. A 16-year-old girl had filed a formal complaint at the Kamla Market Police Station in New Delhi in which she...more
Police escort men (face covered) accused of a gang rape, outside a police station in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 31, 2013. According to the local media, police have arrested four persons including two police constables over the gang...more
A devotee holds on to a clay pot containing butter while trying to break it during celebrations for Janmashtami in Mumbai August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dances during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Schoolchildren dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Visually impaired students react as water splashes on them during celebrations for the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Flood-affected villagers use a temporary raft as they navigate through the floodwaters of river Ganges and move to safer grounds, after heavy rains at Patna district in Bihar August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Rescue workers try to remove concrete during a search operation for survivors after the collapse of two residential buildings in Vadodra in Gujarat August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A fisherman arranges fishes kept for drying at a fishing harbour in Chennai August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A veterinarian tends to an injured male wild elephant in a field after it was electrocuted at Odalguri in Assam August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Flood-affected people travel in a boat in a flooded street as they move to safer places in Allahabad August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor arranges sweet limes at his shop at a wholesale fruit market in Chennai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A beggar sitting on a sidewalk covers his face as municipal workers fumigate a street in Mumbai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Somdev Devvarman hits a return to Andreas Seppi of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A customer counts currency inside a currency exchange shop in Kolkata August 29, 2013. The rupee posted its biggest single-day gain since mid-January 1998 as the RBI latest move to shore up the currency by providing dollars to oil firms directly and...more
U.N. peacekeepers from India play pipes during a special parade for their slain colleague Major Hatim Shaban from Tanzania killed in an operation with the Congolese army to drive back M23 rebels in Munigi outside Goma in the eastern Democratic...more
A worker at a jewellery showroom displays gold idols of lord Ganesh (L) and goddess Lakshmi in Kolkata August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police escort Yasin Bhatkal (head covered), the key operative of the Indian Mujahideen militant group, outside a court in New Delhi August 30, 2013. Bhatkal, the key accused in many bomb attacks in India, was arrested from the India-Nepal border in...more
Commuters walk on a pavement as it rains in Srinagar August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, arrives with his wife Tina Ambani to attend the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
