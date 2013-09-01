India this week

A supporter of Congress party uses her sandal to hit a picture of spiritual leader Asaram Bapu during a protest in Ahmedabad August 31, 2013. A 16-year-old girl had filed a formal complaint at the Kamla Market Police Station in New Delhi in which she told the police that Bapu assaulted her on August 15 when she had gone to his Ashram at Jodhpur for treatment. A spokesperson for Bapu said he has denied the charges, local media reported. REUTERS/Amit Dave