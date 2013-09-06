India this week
A Kashmiri man exercises during the early morning on the outskirts of Srinagar September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Raghuram Rajan (L), newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), hugs the outgoing governor Duvvuri Subbarao during the taking over ceremony at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmer Bachiben Kolipatle, 63, wears a silver ring before trying a gold earring inside a jewellery shop at Vadnagar village in Gujarat September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A craftsman polishes a gold necklace at a workshop in New Delhi September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Leander Paes (R) of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures next to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma (L-R) as they pose for a picture after a BRICS leaders'...more
A man carries a computer case at a market place in New Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian police frisk a Kashmiri man during a cordon and search operation ahead of a concert by the Bavarian State Orchestra and renowned conductor Zubin Mehta in Srinagar September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A volunteer examines a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Raghuram Rajan (L), newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), offers sweets to the outgoing governor Duvvuri Subbarao during the taking over ceremony at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui more
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party burn an effigy depicting spiritual leader Asaram Bapu during a protest in Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artisan walks past the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, kept inside a workshop in Mumbai September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers clean the window of a commercial building in Mumbai's central financial district September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer is massaged by a friend in front of closed shops during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man bathes along a street during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu priest (2nd R) blesses a new car with its owners outside a temple in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh listens to a speaker during the launch of the "Gandhi Heritage Portal" in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
A boy stands next to an idol of Hindu Lord Shiva at a temple submerged in the waters of the river Ganges in Allahabad September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu devotee pours holy water over Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the flooded banks of the river Ganges at Kali Ghat in Patna September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
