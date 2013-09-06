Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 6, 2013 | 9:20pm IST

India this week

<p>A Kashmiri man exercises during the early morning on the outskirts of Srinagar September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Raghuram Rajan (L), newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), hugs the outgoing governor Duvvuri Subbarao during the taking over ceremony at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Farmer Bachiben Kolipatle, 63, wears a silver ring before trying a gold earring inside a jewellery shop at Vadnagar village in Gujarat September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A craftsman polishes a gold necklace at a workshop in New Delhi September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Leander Paes (R) of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures next to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma (L-R) as they pose for a picture after a BRICS leaders' meeting at the G20 Summit in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A man carries a computer case at a market place in New Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Indian police frisk a Kashmiri man during a cordon and search operation ahead of a concert by the Bavarian State Orchestra and renowned conductor Zubin Mehta in Srinagar September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A volunteer examines a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Raghuram Rajan (L), newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), offers sweets to the outgoing governor Duvvuri Subbarao during the taking over ceremony at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party burn an effigy depicting spiritual leader Asaram Bapu during a protest in Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>An artisan walks past the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, kept inside a workshop in Mumbai September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Workers clean the window of a commercial building in Mumbai's central financial district September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A labourer is massaged by a friend in front of closed shops during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A man bathes along a street during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A Hindu priest (2nd R) blesses a new car with its owners outside a temple in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh listens to a speaker during the launch of the "Gandhi Heritage Portal" in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A boy stands next to an idol of Hindu Lord Shiva at a temple submerged in the waters of the river Ganges in Allahabad September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

<p>A Hindu devotee pours holy water over Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the flooded banks of the river Ganges at Kali Ghat in Patna September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, September 06, 2013

