India this week

<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013.

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013.

Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013.

A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Jyoti Amge (C),19, from Nagpur, India, waves as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the Guinness World Records title for the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Jyoti Amge (C),19, from Nagpur, India, waves as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the Guinness World Records title for the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011.

Jyoti Amge (C),19, from Nagpur, India, waves as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the Guinness World Records title for the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013.

Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A woman dries her saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, on the Marina beach in Chennai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A woman dries her saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, on the Marina beach in Chennai September 13, 2013.

A woman dries her saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, on the Marina beach in Chennai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013.

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013.

Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, throw stones at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, throw stones at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013.

Supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, throw stones at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013.

A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>C. Rangarajan, the economic adviser to the Indian Prime Minister, laughs as he releases the "Economic Outlook 2013-14" during a news conference in New Delhi, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

C. Rangarajan, the economic adviser to the Indian Prime Minister, laughs as he releases the "Economic Outlook 2013-14" during a news conference in New Delhi, September 13, 2013.

C. Rangarajan, the economic adviser to the Indian Prime Minister, laughs as he releases the "Economic Outlook 2013-14" during a news conference in New Delhi, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011.

Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Policemen take shelter along a roadside during a heavy rain shower after a protest by the supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, in Srinagar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Policemen take shelter along a roadside during a heavy rain shower after a protest by the supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, in Srinagar September 12, 2013.

Policemen take shelter along a roadside during a heavy rain shower after a protest by the supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, in Srinagar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A flood-affected woman ties a fishing net to fish in a flooded paddy field at Sildubi village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A flood-affected woman ties a fishing net to fish in a flooded paddy field at Sildubi village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013.

A flood-affected woman ties a fishing net to fish in a flooded paddy field at Sildubi village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013.

A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman prays as she walks near a devotee carrying a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman prays as she walks near a devotee carrying a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013.

A woman prays as she walks near a devotee carrying a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013.

A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>An Indian policeman detains a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian policeman detains a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013.

An Indian policeman detains a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A worker checks the grading of pipes at an iron and steel market in an industrial area in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A worker checks the grading of pipes at an iron and steel market in an industrial area in Mumbai September 11, 2013.

A worker checks the grading of pipes at an iron and steel market in an industrial area in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013.

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013.

Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Customers eat at a Dunkin' Donuts store in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Customers eat at a Dunkin' Donuts store in New Delhi September 11, 2013.

Customers eat at a Dunkin' Donuts store in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>People stroll behind a sand sculpture about Syria created by Sudarshan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People stroll behind a sand sculpture about Syria created by Sudarshan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, September 10, 2013.

People stroll behind a sand sculpture about Syria created by Sudarshan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

