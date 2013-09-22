Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 22, 2013 | 11:50am IST

India this week

<p>A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a strike called by separatist groups against the recent killings in south Kashmir which they say were carried out by Indian security forces, in Srinagar September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a strike called by separatist groups against the recent killings in south Kashmir which they say were carried out by Indian security forces, in Srinagar September 21, 2013....more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a strike called by separatist groups against the recent killings in south Kashmir which they say were carried out by Indian security forces, in Srinagar September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
1 / 16
<p>Devotees gather around idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees gather around idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Devotees gather around idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 16
<p>A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier marches during a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier marches during a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier marches during a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
3 / 16
<p>Boman Kohinoor (C), the 91-year-old co-owner of the Britannia and Co. restaurant, speaks to customers before taking down their food order, in Mumbai September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Boman Kohinoor (C), the 91-year-old co-owner of the Britannia and Co. restaurant, speaks to customers before taking down their food order, in Mumbai September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Boman Kohinoor (C), the 91-year-old co-owner of the Britannia and Co. restaurant, speaks to customers before taking down their food order, in Mumbai September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 16
<p>Vendors sort onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Vendors sort onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Vendors sort onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 16
<p>Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 16
<p>A policeman throws a stone towards protesters during a protest march in Srinagar September 20, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A policeman throws a stone towards protesters during a protest march in Srinagar September 20, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A policeman throws a stone towards protesters during a protest march in Srinagar September 20, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
7 / 16
<p>Fishermen from India sit on the ground in a police station in Karachi September 20, 2013, after being detained in Pakistani waters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Fishermen from India sit on the ground in a police station in Karachi September 20, 2013, after being detained in Pakistani waters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Fishermen from India sit on the ground in a police station in Karachi September 20, 2013, after being detained in Pakistani waters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
8 / 16
<p>Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
9 / 16
<p>Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 16
<p>Devotees watch as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are immersed in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Devotees watch as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are immersed in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Devotees watch as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are immersed in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 16
<p>A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 16
<p>A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 16
<p>A hand-rickshaw puller waits for customers at a roadside wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A hand-rickshaw puller waits for customers at a roadside wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A hand-rickshaw puller waits for customers at a roadside wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 16
<p>A driver gestures as he decorates his iconic yellow ambassador taxi to celebrate the festival of Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Kolkata September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A driver gestures as he decorates his iconic yellow ambassador taxi to celebrate the festival of Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Kolkata September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A driver gestures as he decorates his iconic yellow ambassador taxi to celebrate the festival of Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Kolkata September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 16
<p>A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he watches Hindu devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he watches Hindu devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he watches Hindu devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights and street style from Milan.

20 Sep 2013
Highest-paid celebrity couples

Highest-paid celebrity couples

The power couples who earn the most.

20 Sep 2013
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Catwalk fashion and backstage moments in London.

19 Sep 2013
Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal," was named the "World's Best Dressed Woman" by People...

18 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures