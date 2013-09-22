India this week
A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a strike called by separatist groups against the recent killings in south Kashmir which they say were carried out by Indian security forces, in Srinagar September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Devotees gather around idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier marches during a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Boman Kohinoor (C), the 91-year-old co-owner of the Britannia and Co. restaurant, speaks to customers before taking down their food order, in Mumbai September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vendors sort onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman throws a stone towards protesters during a protest march in Srinagar September 20, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Fishermen from India sit on the ground in a police station in Karachi September 20, 2013, after being detained in Pakistani waters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees watch as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are immersed in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A hand-rickshaw puller waits for customers at a roadside wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A driver gestures as he decorates his iconic yellow ambassador taxi to celebrate the festival of Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Kolkata September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he watches Hindu devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
