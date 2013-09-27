India this week
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Army soldiers remove an Indian national flag from a coffin containing the body of Lieutenant Colonel Bikramjit Singh, who was killed in a militant attack on an army camp in Mesar in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, during his cremation ceremony in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artisan rests inside a mosquito net in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga after a shift at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A tank from the Indian army moves past soldiers during a search operation after a gun battle at an army camp in Mesar in Samba district September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist applies paint on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses his party supporters during a rally in Bhopal September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A man paints a lamp post installed in front of the historic Victoria Memorial monument, built during British colonial rule, in Kolkata September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A key maker waits for customers at his stall along a road in the old quarters of Delhi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A student dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, participates in a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Mumbai September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mahouts ride their elephants as they cross a flyover in New Delhi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A family travels in a bullock cart through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bartender pours Haywards 5000 strong beer, a product of SABMiller, into a glass at a restaurant in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Activists from the state-run Anganwadi (kindergarten) groups shout slogans during a protest rally against the government in Mumbai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls are silhouetted against the rising sun as they fish in the waters of the Ganges river in September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy carrying mats looks on at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn an effigy depicting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and a Pakistani national flag during a protest against Thursday's militant attack in Jammu, in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist applies paint to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks as U.S. President Barack Obama looks on, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Artists carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga back to their workshop after it was left out to dry ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man sleeps as others sit next to him on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
