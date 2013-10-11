India this week
People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, try to stop police from moving him to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, try to stop police from moving him to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Prime Minister Mahmohan Singh (L) talks with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Prime Minister Mahmohan Singh (L) talks with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan (R) gestures as he responds to a question as Chairman of the Council Economic Advisers Jason Furman listens during a CNN Debate on the Global Economy, as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall...more
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan (R) gestures as he responds to a question as Chairman of the Council Economic Advisers Jason Furman listens during a CNN Debate on the Global Economy, as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall Meetings, in Washington October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Visually impaired men listen to a speech during a protest in New Delhi October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visually impaired men listen to a speech during a protest in New Delhi October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man dressed as Hindu God Rama, applies make up backstage before the performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man dressed as Hindu God Rama, applies make up backstage before the performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers cover themselves under a plastic sheet as dogs walk past piles of grains after a downpour at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Farmers cover themselves under a plastic sheet as dogs walk past piles of grains after a downpour at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in the old quarters of Delhi October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in the old quarters of Delhi October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows wave as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows wave as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows sit with a member of a non-governmental organization (2nd R) as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows sit with a member of a non-governmental organization (2nd R) as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Air Force soldiers perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Air Force soldiers perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Counting elephants
Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.