Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 11:05pm IST

India this week

<p>People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 11, 2013

People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 19
<p>Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 11, 2013

Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 19
<p>A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 11, 2013

A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
3 / 19
<p>Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 11, 2013

Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
4 / 19
<p>A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 11, 2013

A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 19
<p>Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 11, 2013

Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
6 / 19
<p>Supporters of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, try to stop police from moving him to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Supporters of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, try to stop police from moving him to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 11, 2013

Supporters of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, try to stop police from moving him to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
7 / 19
<p>Prime Minister Mahmohan Singh (L) talks with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Supri</p>

Prime Minister Mahmohan Singh (L) talks with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

Friday, October 11, 2013

Prime Minister Mahmohan Singh (L) talks with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

Close
8 / 19
<p>A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 11, 2013

A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 19
<p>Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan (R) gestures as he responds to a question as Chairman of the Council Economic Advisers Jason Furman listens during a CNN Debate on the Global Economy, as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall Meetings, in Washington October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan (R) gestures as he responds to a question as Chairman of the Council Economic Advisers Jason Furman listens during a CNN Debate on the Global Economy, as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan (R) gestures as he responds to a question as Chairman of the Council Economic Advisers Jason Furman listens during a CNN Debate on the Global Economy, as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall Meetings, in Washington October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
10 / 19
<p>Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, October 11, 2013

Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
11 / 19
<p>Visually impaired men listen to a speech during a protest in New Delhi October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Visually impaired men listen to a speech during a protest in New Delhi October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 11, 2013

Visually impaired men listen to a speech during a protest in New Delhi October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 19
<p>A man dressed as Hindu God Rama, applies make up backstage before the performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man dressed as Hindu God Rama, applies make up backstage before the performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, October 11, 2013

A man dressed as Hindu God Rama, applies make up backstage before the performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 19
<p>Farmers cover themselves under a plastic sheet as dogs walk past piles of grains after a downpour at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Farmers cover themselves under a plastic sheet as dogs walk past piles of grains after a downpour at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Friday, October 11, 2013

Farmers cover themselves under a plastic sheet as dogs walk past piles of grains after a downpour at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
14 / 19
<p>Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in the old quarters of Delhi October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in the old quarters of Delhi October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 11, 2013

Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in the old quarters of Delhi October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 19
<p>Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 11, 2013

Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
16 / 19
<p>Widows wave as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Widows wave as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 11, 2013

Widows wave as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
17 / 19
<p>Widows sit with a member of a non-governmental organization (2nd R) as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Widows sit with a member of a non-governmental organization (2nd R) as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 11, 2013

Widows sit with a member of a non-governmental organization (2nd R) as they travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
18 / 19
<p>Indian Air Force soldiers perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Indian Air Force soldiers perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 11, 2013

Indian Air Force soldiers perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Counting elephants

Counting elephants

Next Slideshows

Counting elephants

Counting elephants

Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.

11 Oct 2013
Painting with tears

Painting with tears

An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...

11 Oct 2013
Cricket Fighting Competition

Cricket Fighting Competition

In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.

11 Oct 2013
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

10 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures