Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 18, 2013 | 9:15pm IST

India this week

<p>Onlookers stand at the site where the Archaeological Survey of India has sent a team of archaeologists to start digging at Daundia Khera village in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2013. The central government is digging for treasure after a civic-minded Hindu village sage dreamt that 1,000 tons of gold was buried under a ruined palace, and wrote to tell the RBI about it. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Onlookers stand at the site where the Archaeological Survey of India has sent a team of archaeologists to start digging at Daundia Khera village in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2013. The central government is digging for treasure after a civic-minded...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

Onlookers stand at the site where the Archaeological Survey of India has sent a team of archaeologists to start digging at Daundia Khera village in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2013. The central government is digging for treasure after a civic-minded Hindu village sage dreamt that 1,000 tons of gold was buried under a ruined palace, and wrote to tell the RBI about it. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 15
<p>Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, October 18, 2013

Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 15
<p>Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2013. Orban is on a four-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2013. Orban is on a four-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2013. Orban is on a four-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 15
<p>A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 kms south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a national contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 kms south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a national contingency force established in 1984 and a...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 kms south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a national contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 15
<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (centre R) and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (centre L), also the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, are surrounded by their bodyguards as they attend the inauguration of a public park in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (centre R) and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (centre L), also the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, are surrounded by their bodyguards as they...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (centre R) and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (centre L), also the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, are surrounded by their bodyguards as they attend the inauguration of a public park in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 15
<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 18, 2013

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 15
<p>India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) exchange signed bilateral agreements with Brazil's Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry palace in Brasilia October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) exchange signed bilateral agreements with Brazil's Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry palace in Brasilia October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more

Friday, October 18, 2013

India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) exchange signed bilateral agreements with Brazil's Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry palace in Brasilia October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 15
<p>A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 18, 2013

A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
8 / 15
<p>A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 15
<p>People repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 18, 2013

People repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 15
<p>Telecommunications Minister Kapil Sibal smiles after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Telecommunications Minister Kapil Sibal smiles after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 18, 2013

Telecommunications Minister Kapil Sibal smiles after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
11 / 15
<p>A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 18, 2013

A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
12 / 15
<p>A woman devotee sits with her child in a truck loaded with an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A woman devotee sits with her child in a truck loaded with an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 18, 2013

A woman devotee sits with her child in a truck loaded with an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
13 / 15
<p>Injured tourists are taken to a hospital after a road accident in Jodhpur in Rajasthan October 14, 2013. More than 30 French tourists were injured in an accident on Monday after a bus carrying them collided with a truck and overturned, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Injured tourists are taken to a hospital after a road accident in Jodhpur in Rajasthan October 14, 2013. More than 30 French tourists were injured in an accident on Monday after a bus carrying them collided with a truck and overturned, local media...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

Injured tourists are taken to a hospital after a road accident in Jodhpur in Rajasthan October 14, 2013. More than 30 French tourists were injured in an accident on Monday after a bus carrying them collided with a truck and overturned, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 18, 2013

A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Typhoon hits Japan

Typhoon hits Japan

Next Slideshows

Typhoon hits Japan

Typhoon hits Japan

A typhoon kills 17 people in Japan, most on an offshore island, but largely sparing the capital.

18 Oct 2013
Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Still frame images from security cameras inside the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi during the attack.

18 Oct 2013
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

18 Oct 2013
America reopens

America reopens

The U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt...

17 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures