India this week

Onlookers stand at the site where the Archaeological Survey of India has sent a team of archaeologists to start digging at Daundia Khera village in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2013. The central government is digging for treasure after a civic-minded Hindu village sage dreamt that 1,000 tons of gold was buried under a ruined palace, and wrote to tell the RBI about it. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2013. Orban is on a four-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 kms south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a national contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (centre R) and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (centre L), also the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, are surrounded by their bodyguards as they attend the inauguration of a public park in Ahmedabad October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) exchange signed bilateral agreements with Brazil's Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry palace in Brasilia October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Telecommunications Minister Kapil Sibal smiles after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman devotee sits with her child in a truck loaded with an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Injured tourists are taken to a hospital after a road accident in Jodhpur in Rajasthan October 14, 2013. More than 30 French tourists were injured in an accident on Monday after a bus carrying them collided with a truck and overturned, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
