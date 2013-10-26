India this week
A farmer sprays fertilizer on a cabbage field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian villagers, injured in what witnesses said was firing from the Pakistan side of the border, are taken to a hospital in Jammu October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A labourer rests on sacks filled with onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A group of men are silhouetted as they sit on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai at sunset October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Crew members of Mercedes Formula One team practice a pit stop with Lewis Hamilton's car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 25-27. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian security pickets are silhouetted against the setting sun at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman puts out earthen lamps to dry in the sun at her workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference to launch a travel portal in Mumbai October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali at a workshop in Kolkata October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as they pose for pictures during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Kashmiri farmers thrash paddy crop in Srinagar October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man exercises on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man waits to cross the road at the exit of a pedestrian tunnel under a bridge in Mumbai October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man gets a shave inside a street barber shop in a slum in Mumbai October 22 , 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Formula One grid girls pose for pictures at the tomb of Firoz Shah during a media preview ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix, in New Delhi October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Villagers walk through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in Odisha October 25, 2013. The state government on Friday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in several districts and deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as floods killed 10 people due to continuous heavy rains in the region, reported local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Trade Minister Anand Sharma (R) shakes hands with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong as Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (C) looks on before their meeting in New Delhi October 25, 2013. Singapore Airlines has won the Foreign Investment Promotion Board's approval to set up a full-service airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata conglomerate, a senior finance ministry official said. SIA will make an initial investment of $49 million for a 49 percent stake in the joint-venture company, while the Tata Group will initially invest $51 million for the remaining stake, the companies have said. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
