Pictures | Fri Nov 1, 2013 | 8:55pm IST

India this week

<p>An employee shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>A man prepares to bathe in the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>Men in a boat are silhouetted against the rising sun, on the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>A man walks through a paddy field while carrying bamboo baskets to sell in a market on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>A man collects lotus leaves from a pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, capital of Odisha October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>A labourer spreads onions for sorting at a wholesale vegetable market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb blast in Patna October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

<p>A goat named Salman sits with its owner at a slum in Mumbai October 28 , 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, November 01, 2013

