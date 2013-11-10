Edition:
India this week

<p>A Nihang or a Sikh warrior rides a motorcycle during a religious procession called 'Mohalla' in Amritsar November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>A Nihang or a Sikh warrior exhibits his horse riding skills during a religious procession called 'Mohalla' in Amritsar November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>Devotees play after offering prayers in the river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival "Bhai Dooj" in Mathura November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), carrying the Mars orbiter, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Chennai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), holds a model of the Mars orbiter after its launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Chennai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Miketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool</p>

<p>India's Viswanathan Anand (L) shakes hands with Norway's Magnus Carlsen during their joint news conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>People fix water hoses to help firefighters to extinguish a fire in the residential locality in Srinagar November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A man sleeps under a water pipeline as another stands on it in Mumbai November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles talks to a farmer behind a pair of oxen during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A labourer removes dust from wheat crops at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stand with Nita Ambani (2nd L), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, actress Kajol (L), Mukesh Ambani (2nd R), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and actor Ajay Devgan (R) before a dinner to support the work of British Asian Trust in Mumbai November 9, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine day visit to India. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool</p>

<p>A group of camel traders warm themselves by a fire near a herd of camels at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A trader displays the teeth of a donkey during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

