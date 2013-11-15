India This Week
Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) plays against India's Vishwanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in the southern Indian city of Chennai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CHESS)
A Shi'ite Muslim man puts a bandage on the forehead of another who flagellated himself in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram,...more
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson...more
Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Nashik in the western Indian state of Maharashtra November 15, 2013. Three people were killed and dozens were injured after the passenger train derailed...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during an interactive session with the students of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, on the outskirts of Kolkata November 14, 2013. Cameron is on a two-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
School children wave as they hold posters of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event to honour him inside a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai November 14, 2013. Cricket-crazy India will have a lump in the throat as its favourite...more
People walk past a sand sculpture of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on a beach in Puri, located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha November 13, 2013. Cricket-crazy India will have a lump in the throat as...more
A firefighter is silhouetted against a rescue light as he works to extinguish a fire at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. Dozens of huts were gutted in the fire that broke out on Monday evening, with no causalities reported and the cause of...more
School children play chess in a public park as part of a chess promotional campaign near to the venue where Norway's Magnus Carlsen and India's Vishwanathan Anand are playing in the FIDE World Chess Championship in the southern Indian city of Chennai...more
Britain's Prince Charles (C) poses with an Indian Muslim cleric at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool (INDIA - Tags:...more
