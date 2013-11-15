India This Week

School children play chess in a public park as part of a chess promotional campaign near to the venue where Norway's Magnus Carlsen and India's Vishwanathan Anand are playing in the FIDE World Chess Championship in the southern Indian city of Chennai November 11, 2013. With India having overtaken France as the nation with the most players rated by the World Chess Federation, the country that invented the predecessor of the strategic game is finally proving to be a hotbed of chess talent. The enthusiasm for chess ignited by Anand in the 1980s is now a fervour as India hosts the world championship this year. Indian states including Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have made chess part of the school syllabus and countless clubs are cropping up. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CHESS SOCIETY)