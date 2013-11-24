Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Nov 24, 2013 | 10:05pm IST

India This Week

<p>Belgium's Princess Astrid and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (bottom L) touch flowers after inauguration of a flower carpet at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Belgium's Princess Astrid and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (bottom L) touch flowers after inauguration of a flower carpet at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Sunday, November 24, 2013

<p>Belgium's Princess Astrid and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (3nd R) pause after laying a wreath at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Belgium's Princess Astrid and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (3nd R) pause after laying a wreath at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Belgium's Princess Astrid and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (3nd R) pause after laying a wreath at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Military police personnel wearing ceremonial dresses wait for the arrival of Belgium's Princess Astrid at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Military police personnel wearing ceremonial dresses wait for the arrival of Belgium's Princess Astrid at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Military police personnel wearing ceremonial dresses wait for the arrival of Belgium's Princess Astrid at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Chief Congress Sonia Gandhi tries out a bow and arrow presented to her by supporters before she addressed a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Chief Congress Sonia Gandhi tries out a bow and arrow presented to her by supporters before she addressed a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located Rajasthan November 23, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Chief Congress Sonia Gandhi tries out a bow and arrow presented to her by supporters before she addressed a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), burn a poster of Tarun Tejpal, editor-in-chief of leading investigative magazine, during a protest in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), burn a poster of Tarun Tejpal, editor-in-chief of leading investigative magazine, during a protest in New Delhi November 22, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), burn a poster of Tarun Tejpal, editor-in-chief of leading investigative magazine, during a protest in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p> Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) waves towards her supporters from a vehicle after she addressed a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) waves towards her supporters from a vehicle after she addressed a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in Rajasthan November 23, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) waves towards her supporters from a vehicle after she addressed a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p> Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi scatters flower petals on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's memorial at Shakti Sthal, on the occasion of her 96th birth anniversary, in New Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi scatters flower petals on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's memorial at Shakti Sthal, on the occasion of her 96th birth anniversary, in New Delhi November 19, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi scatters flower petals on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's memorial at Shakti Sthal, on the occasion of her 96th birth anniversary, in New Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Supporters of Congress party wait for the arrival of Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress, at a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of Congress party wait for the arrival of Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress, at a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in Rajasthan November 23, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Supporters of Congress party wait for the arrival of Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress, at a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a hat and goggles supporting the party's lotus symbol during a rally being addressed by Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a hat and goggles supporting the party's lotus symbol during a rally being addressed by Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a hat and goggles supporting the party's lotus symbol during a rally being addressed by Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A woman undergoes an eye examination at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A woman undergoes an eye examination at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi November 18, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A woman undergoes an eye examination at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A man helps a passenger to load his luggage onto a bus in New Delhi November 21, 2013. Reuters/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man helps a passenger to load his luggage onto a bus in New Delhi November 21, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A man helps a passenger to load his luggage onto a bus in New Delhi November 21, 2013. Reuters/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman wearing saree exercises in a park in Mumbai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman wearing saree exercises in a park in Mumbai November 20, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A woman wearing saree exercises in a park in Mumbai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Couples married for more than 50 years, pose for a group picture after attending their remarriage ceremony at a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Couples married for more than 50 years, pose for a group picture after attending their remarriage ceremony at a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad November 20, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Couples married for more than 50 years, pose for a group picture after attending their remarriage ceremony at a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Couples married for more than 50 years, attend their remarriage ceremony at a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Couples married for more than 50 years, attend their remarriage ceremony at a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad November 20, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Couples married for more than 50 years, attend their remarriage ceremony at a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Norway's Magnus Carlsen rests before playing against Viswanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Norway's Magnus Carlsen rests before playing against Viswanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 21, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Norway's Magnus Carlsen rests before playing against Viswanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) plays against Viswanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) plays against Viswanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 19, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) plays against Viswanathan Anand during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Norway's Magnus Carlsen plays against Viswanathan Anand (not pictured) during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Norway's Magnus Carlsen plays against Viswanathan Anand (not pictured) during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 19, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Norway's Magnus Carlsen plays against Viswanathan Anand (not pictured) during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) shakes hands with Viswanathan Anand before they play during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) shakes hands with Viswanathan Anand before they play during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 22, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

Norway's Magnus Carlsen (R) shakes hands with Viswanathan Anand before they play during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai November 21, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A woman takes a nap as she sits outside her house in New Delhi November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman takes a nap as she sits outside her house in New Delhi November 21, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A woman takes a nap as she sits outside her house in New Delhi November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A participant dances during the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A participant dances during the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013.

Sunday, November 24, 2013

A participant dances during the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

