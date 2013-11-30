Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 30, 2013 | 10:20pm IST

India This Week

<p>Tarun Tejpal, the 50-year-old founder and editor-in-chief of India's leading investigative magazine Tehelka, hugs an unidentified relative at the airport on his way to Goa, in New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Tarun Tejpal, the 50-year-old founder and editor-in-chief of India's leading investigative magazine Tehelka, hugs an unidentified relative at the airport on his way to Goa, in New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Tarun Tejpal, the 50-year-old founder and editor-in-chief of India's leading investigative magazine Tehelka, hugs an unidentified relative at the airport on his way to Goa, in New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) Empress Michiko Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur pose for photographers after the Emperor Akihito's arrival at the airport in New Delhi November 30, 2013. The royal couple are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) Empress Michiko Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur pose for photographers after the Emperor Akihito's arrival at the airport in New Delhi November 30, 2013. The royal couple are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) Empress Michiko Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur pose for photographers after the Emperor Akihito's arrival at the airport in New Delhi November 30, 2013. The royal couple are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, addresses his party's supporters during a rally ahead of the state elections, in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, addresses his party's supporters during a rally ahead of the state elections, in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, addresses his party's supporters during a rally ahead of the state elections, in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Sun rays beam through two under construction residential buildings in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sun rays beam through two under construction residential buildings in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Sun rays beam through two under construction residential buildings in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man prays as he sits in between the bodies of two elephants after they were electrocuted at Choikotta tea garden in Jorhat district in Assam November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man prays as he sits in between the bodies of two elephants after they were electrocuted at Choikotta tea garden in Jorhat district in Assam November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A man prays as he sits in between the bodies of two elephants after they were electrocuted at Choikotta tea garden in Jorhat district in Assam November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 28, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra</p>

A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 28, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 28, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra

<p>A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>A workers carries bananas to load them into a cart after weighing them at a wholesale market in Kochi November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A workers carries bananas to load them into a cart after weighing them at a wholesale market in Kochi November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A workers carries bananas to load them into a cart after weighing them at a wholesale market in Kochi November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Center in Bangalore November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Center in Bangalore November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Center in Bangalore November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man cuts dried grass in a field to use it to build the rooftop for his house on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A man cuts dried grass in a field to use it to build the rooftop for his house on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A man cuts dried grass in a field to use it to build the rooftop for his house on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A policeman adjusts his headgear before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gymkhana police memorial marking the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A policeman adjusts his headgear before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gymkhana police memorial marking the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A policeman adjusts his headgear before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gymkhana police memorial marking the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Shaliesh Tripathi (R) lands a punch against Leonid Chernobayev of Belarus during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Shaliesh Tripathi (R) lands a punch against Leonid Chernobayev of Belarus during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Shaliesh Tripathi (R) lands a punch against Leonid Chernobayev of Belarus during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A Central Industry Security Force (CISF) personnel patrols past the 32-meter (105-foot) in diameter Deep Space Antenna, which transmits and receives signals from Mars orbiter, at the Deep Space Network in Byalalu, 40 km from Bangalore, November 27, 2013. The orbiter after circling Earth for 20 to 25 days, is scheduled to leave Earth's orbit on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Central Industry Security Force (CISF) personnel patrols past the 32-meter (105-foot) in diameter Deep Space Antenna, which transmits and receives signals from Mars orbiter, at the Deep Space Network in Byalalu, 40 km from Bangalore, November 27, 2013. The orbiter after circling Earth for 20 to 25 days, is scheduled to leave Earth's orbit on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A Central Industry Security Force (CISF) personnel patrols past the 32-meter (105-foot) in diameter Deep Space Antenna, which transmits and receives signals from Mars orbiter, at the Deep Space Network in Byalalu, 40 km from Bangalore, November 27, 2013. The orbiter after circling Earth for 20 to 25 days, is scheduled to leave Earth's orbit on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Belgium's Princess Astrid (3rd R) and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (2nd R) along with other officials stand outside the Taj Mahal Hotel as they attend a program to mark the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Belgium's Princess Astrid (3rd R) and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (2nd R) along with other officials stand outside the Taj Mahal Hotel as they attend a program to mark the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Belgium's Princess Astrid (3rd R) and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (2nd R) along with other officials stand outside the Taj Mahal Hotel as they attend a program to mark the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A girl lights candles to commemorate the November 2008 attacks outside the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl lights candles to commemorate the November 2008 attacks outside the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A girl lights candles to commemorate the November 2008 attacks outside the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Dentists Rajesh Talwar (R) and wife Nupur are taken to court in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Dentists Rajesh Talwar (R) and wife Nupur are taken to court in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Dentists Rajesh Talwar (R) and wife Nupur are taken to court in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, managing officer of Honda Motor company and Representative of Development, Purchasing and Production in Asia and Oceania region, poses with the 4th generation Honda City car during its world premiere in New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, managing officer of Honda Motor company and Representative of Development, Purchasing and Production in Asia and Oceania region, poses with the 4th generation Honda City car during its world premiere in New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, managing officer of Honda Motor company and Representative of Development, Purchasing and Production in Asia and Oceania region, poses with the 4th generation Honda City car during its world premiere in New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2nd R) receives a trophy from Chief Minister of India's Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa (not pictured) as World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov (L) watches during a presentation ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2nd R) receives a trophy from Chief Minister of India's Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa (not pictured) as World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov (L) watches during a presentation ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2nd R) receives a trophy from Chief Minister of India's Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa (not pictured) as World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov (L) watches during a presentation ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A man walks a camel past a sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik to create awareness about AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day on a beach in Puri, Odisha November 29, 2013. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man walks a camel past a sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik to create awareness about AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day on a beach in Puri, Odisha November 29, 2013. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A man walks a camel past a sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik to create awareness about AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day on a beach in Puri, Odisha November 29, 2013. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A mahout takes a bath before participating in the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura in Kochi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A mahout takes a bath before participating in the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura in Kochi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Saturday, November 30, 2013

A mahout takes a bath before participating in the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura in Kochi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Indian Navy personnel dispense smoke from canisters during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra</p>

Indian Navy personnel dispense smoke from canisters during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Indian Navy personnel dispense smoke from canisters during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra

<p>An aircraft files near the setting sun in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An aircraft files near the setting sun in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, November 30, 2013

An aircraft files near the setting sun in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, November 30, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Trending Collections

Pictures