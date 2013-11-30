India This Week
Tarun Tejpal, the 50-year-old founder and editor-in-chief of India's leading investigative magazine Tehelka, hugs an unidentified relative at the airport on his way to Goa, in New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) Empress Michiko Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur pose for photographers after the Emperor Akihito's arrival at the airport in New Delhi November 30, 2013. The royal couple are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, addresses his party's supporters during a rally ahead of the state elections, in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Sun rays beam through two under construction residential buildings in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man prays as he sits in between the bodies of two elephants after they were electrocuted at Choikotta tea garden in Jorhat district in Assam November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 28, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra
A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A workers carries bananas to load them into a cart after weighing them at a wholesale market in Kochi November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Center in Bangalore November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cuts dried grass in a field to use it to build the rooftop for his house on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A policeman adjusts his headgear before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gymkhana police memorial marking the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shaliesh Tripathi (R) lands a punch against Leonid Chernobayev of Belarus during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Central Industry Security Force (CISF) personnel patrols past the 32-meter (105-foot) in diameter Deep Space Antenna, which transmits and receives signals from Mars orbiter, at the Deep Space Network in Byalalu, 40 km from Bangalore, November 27, 2013. The orbiter after circling Earth for 20 to 25 days, is scheduled to leave Earth's orbit on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgium's Princess Astrid (3rd R) and deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders (2nd R) along with other officials stand outside the Taj Mahal Hotel as they attend a program to mark the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl lights candles to commemorate the November 2008 attacks outside the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dentists Rajesh Talwar (R) and wife Nupur are taken to court in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, managing officer of Honda Motor company and Representative of Development, Purchasing and Production in Asia and Oceania region, poses with the 4th generation Honda City car during its world premiere in New Delhi November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2nd R) receives a trophy from Chief Minister of India's Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa (not pictured) as World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov (L) watches during a presentation ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Chennai November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Kolkata November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man walks a camel past a sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik to create awareness about AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day on a beach in Puri, Odisha November 29, 2013. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. REUTERS/Stringer
A mahout takes a bath before participating in the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura in Kochi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Indian Navy personnel dispense smoke from canisters during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra
An aircraft files near the setting sun in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
