Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 8, 2013 | 12:05am IST

India this week

<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) meets with the parents of street children that were adopted by a charitable day-boarding school in New Delhi December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) meets with the parents of street children that were adopted by a charitable day-boarding school in New Delhi December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) meets with the parents of street children that were adopted by a charitable day-boarding school in New Delhi December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 20
<p>India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (R) walks to a meeting at the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (R) walks to a meeting at the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sunday, December 08, 2013

India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (R) walks to a meeting at the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man gets his eye tested at a free eye-care camp in Mumbai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man gets his eye tested at a free eye-care camp in Mumbai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, December 08, 2013

A man gets his eye tested at a free eye-care camp in Mumbai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 20
<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan at Babiya village in Hira Nagar sector, about 80 km (50 miles) from Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan at Babiya village in Hira Nagar sector, about 80 km (50 miles) from Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan at Babiya village in Hira Nagar sector, about 80 km (50 miles) from Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
4 / 20
<p>A visitor walks past a painting of Tyeb Mehta's Mahisasura (C) during a preview of Christie's first art auction in India, in New Delhi December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A visitor walks past a painting of Tyeb Mehta's Mahisasura (C) during a preview of Christie's first art auction in India, in New Delhi December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, December 08, 2013

A visitor walks past a painting of Tyeb Mehta's Mahisasura (C) during a preview of Christie's first art auction in India, in New Delhi December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 20
<p>Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man warms himself by the remains of a bonfire on a cold morning in Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A man warms himself by the remains of a bonfire on a cold morning in Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, December 08, 2013

A man warms himself by the remains of a bonfire on a cold morning in Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
7 / 20
<p>India's Gaganjeet Bhullar (R), Spain's defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (2nd R) and China's Liang Wenchong (4th R) walk with their caddies down the fairway after teeing off on the 10th hole during the second day of the European Tour Hong Kong Open golf tournament December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar (R), Spain's defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (2nd R) and China's Liang Wenchong (4th R) walk with their caddies down the fairway after teeing off on the 10th hole during the second day of the European Tour Hong Kong...more

Sunday, December 08, 2013

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar (R), Spain's defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (2nd R) and China's Liang Wenchong (4th R) walk with their caddies down the fairway after teeing off on the 10th hole during the second day of the European Tour Hong Kong Open golf tournament December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 20
<p>India's Rohit Sharma plays a South Africa's Morne Morkel delivery during their first One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

India's Rohit Sharma plays a South Africa's Morne Morkel delivery during their first One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, December 08, 2013

India's Rohit Sharma plays a South Africa's Morne Morkel delivery during their first One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
9 / 20
<p>South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) leaves the crease as India's players celebrate his dismissal after he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami during their 1st One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) leaves the crease as India's players celebrate his dismissal after he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami during their 1st One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, December 08, 2013

South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) leaves the crease as India's players celebrate his dismissal after he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami during their 1st One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 20
<p>K Rosaiah (L), governor of Tamil Nadu, presents a stamp book to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa (R) looks on during their meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

K Rosaiah (L), governor of Tamil Nadu, presents a stamp book to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa (R) looks on during their meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu more

Sunday, December 08, 2013

K Rosaiah (L), governor of Tamil Nadu, presents a stamp book to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa (R) looks on during their meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
11 / 20
<p>Women ride two-wheeled self-balancing scooters past the Indian Defence Ministry, in New Delhi December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Women ride two-wheeled self-balancing scooters past the Indian Defence Ministry, in New Delhi December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Women ride two-wheeled self-balancing scooters past the Indian Defence Ministry, in New Delhi December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 20
<p>Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Demonstrators burn an effigy and posters of Narayan Sai, son of a Hindu guru popularly known as Asaram Bapu, to celebrate the arrest of Sai, in Ahmedabad December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Demonstrators burn an effigy and posters of Narayan Sai, son of a Hindu guru popularly known as Asaram Bapu, to celebrate the arrest of Sai, in Ahmedabad December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Demonstrators burn an effigy and posters of Narayan Sai, son of a Hindu guru popularly known as Asaram Bapu, to celebrate the arrest of Sai, in Ahmedabad December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
14 / 20
<p>Family members of an elderly voter carry him after he cast his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Family members of an elderly voter carry him after he cast his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Family members of an elderly voter carry him after he cast his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 20
<p>Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit gestures as she shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit gestures as she shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit gestures as she shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
16 / 20
<p>A vendor selling candles rides his bicycle past a burning taxi along a road in Mumbai December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A vendor selling candles rides his bicycle past a burning taxi along a road in Mumbai December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, December 08, 2013

A vendor selling candles rides his bicycle past a burning taxi along a road in Mumbai December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 20
<p>Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, December 08, 2013

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in Kochi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in Kochi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, December 08, 2013

A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in Kochi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, December 08, 2013

A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Dec 2013
Madiba and India

Madiba and India

Nelson Mandela had a long association with India.

06 Dec 2013
Syrian refugees flee to Jordan

Syrian refugees flee to Jordan

Syrian refugees flee the Civil war in their country, crossing into Jordanian territory with their families.

06 Dec 2013
Nelson Mandela: 1918 - 2013

Nelson Mandela: 1918 - 2013

Nelson Mandela, the former and first black president of South Africa has passed away at the age of 95.

06 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures