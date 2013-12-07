India this week
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) meets with the parents of street children that were adopted by a charitable day-boarding school in New Delhi December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (R) walks to a meeting at the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man gets his eye tested at a free eye-care camp in Mumbai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan at Babiya village in Hira Nagar sector, about 80 km (50 miles) from Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A visitor walks past a painting of Tyeb Mehta's Mahisasura (C) during a preview of Christie's first art auction in India, in New Delhi December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A man warms himself by the remains of a bonfire on a cold morning in Jammu December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
India's Gaganjeet Bhullar (R), Spain's defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (2nd R) and China's Liang Wenchong (4th R) walk with their caddies down the fairway after teeing off on the 10th hole during the second day of the European Tour Hong Kong Open golf tournament December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
India's Rohit Sharma plays a South Africa's Morne Morkel delivery during their first One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) leaves the crease as India's players celebrate his dismissal after he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami during their 1st One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
K Rosaiah (L), governor of Tamil Nadu, presents a stamp book to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa (R) looks on during their meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Women ride two-wheeled self-balancing scooters past the Indian Defence Ministry, in New Delhi December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators burn an effigy and posters of Narayan Sai, son of a Hindu guru popularly known as Asaram Bapu, to celebrate the arrest of Sai, in Ahmedabad December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Family members of an elderly voter carry him after he cast his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit gestures as she shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor selling candles rides his bicycle past a burning taxi along a road in Mumbai December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in Kochi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
