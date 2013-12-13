India This Week

Edition:
<p>A schoolgirl crosses a road under a flyover in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A schoolgirl crosses a road under a flyover in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A South African expatriate cries during a memorial service ceremony for the late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A South African expatriate cries during a memorial service ceremony for the late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A man adjusts the Indian national flag before a memorial service ceremony for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man adjusts the Indian national flag before a memorial service ceremony for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Hindu man worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu man worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A worker wears a welding helmet as he makes industrial valves used in textile mills inside a factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A worker wears a welding helmet as he makes industrial valves used in textile mills inside a factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A man bathes on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man bathes on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, listen to a speaker during their first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, listen to a speaker during their first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11,...more

<p>Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A South African national of Indian origin currently on a tour of India, carries a portrait of Nelson Mandela as he performs Tarpanam, a Hindu ritual to honour the souls of departed ancestors, on the Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A South African national of Indian origin currently on a tour of India, carries a portrait of Nelson Mandela as he performs Tarpanam, a Hindu ritual to honour the souls of departed ancestors, on the Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai...more

<p>A bullet hole is seen on the glass door of a shop as an Indian army soldier stands guard after a shootout in Srinagar December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A bullet hole is seen on the glass door of a shop as an Indian army soldier stands guard after a shootout in Srinagar December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A gay rights activist folds a banner at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex in Mumbai December 11, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A gay rights activist folds a banner at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex in Mumbai December 11, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A boy wipes his eye as he sits near twigs which were set on fire by his parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A boy wipes his eye as he sits near twigs which were set on fire by his parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Girls look on as they stand near smoke from twigs which were set on fire by their parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field in New Delhi early December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Girls look on as they stand near smoke from twigs which were set on fire by their parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field in New Delhi early December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police detain Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Police detain Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A labourer sleeps on sacks filled with aluminium utensils loaded on a hand cart along a road at a wholesale market in Kolkata December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A labourer sleeps on sacks filled with aluminium utensils loaded on a hand cart along a road at a wholesale market in Kolkata December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A man takes photographs of a couple sitting on tetrapods along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A man takes photographs of a couple sitting on tetrapods along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

