India This Week
A schoolgirl crosses a road under a flyover in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A South African expatriate cries during a memorial service ceremony for the late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man adjusts the Indian national flag before a memorial service ceremony for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Mumbai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu man worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A worker wears a welding helmet as he makes industrial valves used in textile mills inside a factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man bathes on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, listen to a speaker during their first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11,...more
Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A South African national of Indian origin currently on a tour of India, carries a portrait of Nelson Mandela as he performs Tarpanam, a Hindu ritual to honour the souls of departed ancestors, on the Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai...more
A bullet hole is seen on the glass door of a shop as an Indian army soldier stands guard after a shootout in Srinagar December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A gay rights activist folds a banner at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex in Mumbai December 11, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy wipes his eye as he sits near twigs which were set on fire by his parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Girls look on as they stand near smoke from twigs which were set on fire by their parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field in New Delhi early December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man fills drums with water to heat it for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer sleeps on sacks filled with aluminium utensils loaded on a hand cart along a road at a wholesale market in Kolkata December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man takes photographs of a couple sitting on tetrapods along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
