Pictures | Fri Dec 20, 2013

India This Week

<p>Policemen watch as members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, take part in a protest near the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Policemen watch as members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, take part in a protest near the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, December 20, 2013

Policemen watch as members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, take part in a protest near the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Members of the NSUI shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Members of the NSUI shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, December 20, 2013

Members of the NSUI shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Women warm themselves by a fire on a dried-up stream before starting work on a cold morning in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta</p>

Women warm themselves by a fire on a dried-up stream before starting work on a cold morning in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta

Friday, December 20, 2013

Women warm themselves by a fire on a dried-up stream before starting work on a cold morning in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta

<p>Passengers sit in a train which was delayed due to fog on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta</p>

Passengers sit in a train which was delayed due to fog on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta

Friday, December 20, 2013

Passengers sit in a train which was delayed due to fog on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta

<p>Virat Kholi (R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Graeme Smith (L), who was bowled out by Ishant Sharma, during the second day of their cricket test match in Johannesburg December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

Virat Kholi (R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Graeme Smith (L), who was bowled out by Ishant Sharma, during the second day of their cricket test match in Johannesburg December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

Friday, December 20, 2013

Virat Kholi (R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Graeme Smith (L), who was bowled out by Ishant Sharma, during the second day of their cricket test match in Johannesburg December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

<p>Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, December 20, 2013

Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A visitor looks at a painting inside a gallery before the start of Christie's first auction in India, at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai December 19, 2013. The auction showcases Indian modern masters such as M.F. Husain and includes works considered national treasures by Rabindranath Tagore and Amrita Sher-Gil as well as some contemporary pieces. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A visitor looks at a painting inside a gallery before the start of Christie's first auction in India, at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai December 19, 2013. The auction showcases Indian modern masters such as M.F. Husain and includes works...more

Friday, December 20, 2013

A visitor looks at a painting inside a gallery before the start of Christie's first auction in India, at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai December 19, 2013. The auction showcases Indian modern masters such as M.F. Husain and includes works considered national treasures by Rabindranath Tagore and Amrita Sher-Gil as well as some contemporary pieces. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A migrant labourer sleeps under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A migrant labourer sleeps under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, December 20, 2013

A migrant labourer sleeps under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, speaks to Reuters TV in front of the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, speaks to Reuters TV in front of the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, December 20, 2013

Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, speaks to Reuters TV in front of the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan leaves after a news conference for the mid-quarter monetary policy review at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai December 18, 2013. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept the country's policy interest rate on hold on Wednesday, despite calling current inflation too high, citing the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the weak domestic economy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan leaves after a news conference for the mid-quarter monetary policy review at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai December 18, 2013. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept the country's policy...more

Friday, December 20, 2013

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan leaves after a news conference for the mid-quarter monetary policy review at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai December 18, 2013. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept the country's policy interest rate on hold on Wednesday, despite calling current inflation too high, citing the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the weak domestic economy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber at a market in Mumbai December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber at a market in Mumbai December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, December 20, 2013

A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber at a market in Mumbai December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, December 20, 2013

A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Workers spray paint over the structure of Mahatma Mandir (temple), a convention cum exhibition centre and a memorial that is currently under construction at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers spray paint over the structure of Mahatma Mandir (temple), a convention cum exhibition centre and a memorial that is currently under construction at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, December 20, 2013

Workers spray paint over the structure of Mahatma Mandir (temple), a convention cum exhibition centre and a memorial that is currently under construction at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A Sikh devotee takes a dip in fog covered pond on the premises of the Golden temple on a foggy day in Amritsar December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

A Sikh devotee takes a dip in fog covered pond on the premises of the Golden temple on a foggy day in Amritsar December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Friday, December 20, 2013

A Sikh devotee takes a dip in fog covered pond on the premises of the Golden temple on a foggy day in Amritsar December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, December 20, 2013

A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, December 20, 2013

A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A worker carries chickens from a truck at a wholesale poultry market in Mumbai December 16, 2013. Headline inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices rose at the fastest clip since June 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A worker carries chickens from a truck at a wholesale poultry market in Mumbai December 16, 2013. Headline inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices rose at the fastest clip since June 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, December 20, 2013

A worker carries chickens from a truck at a wholesale poultry market in Mumbai December 16, 2013. Headline inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices rose at the fastest clip since June 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

