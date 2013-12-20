India This Week
Policemen watch as members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, take part in a protest near the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the NSUI shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women warm themselves by a fire on a dried-up stream before starting work on a cold morning in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta
Passengers sit in a train which was delayed due to fog on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta
Virat Kholi (R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Graeme Smith (L), who was bowled out by Ishant Sharma, during the second day of their cricket test match in Johannesburg December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A visitor looks at a painting inside a gallery before the start of Christie's first auction in India, at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai December 19, 2013. The auction showcases Indian modern masters such as M.F. Husain and includes works...more
A migrant labourer sleeps under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, speaks to Reuters TV in front of the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan leaves after a news conference for the mid-quarter monetary policy review at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai December 18, 2013. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept the country's policy...more
A man has his face covered with shaving foam as he waits to get shaved at a roadside barber at a market in Mumbai December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers spray paint over the structure of Mahatma Mandir (temple), a convention cum exhibition centre and a memorial that is currently under construction at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Sikh devotee takes a dip in fog covered pond on the premises of the Golden temple on a foggy day in Amritsar December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker carries chickens from a truck at a wholesale poultry market in Mumbai December 16, 2013. Headline inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, government data showed on Monday, after food...more
