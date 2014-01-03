India This Week
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smiles during a news conference in New Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher to wish him a speedy recovery at Puri in Odisha January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks along a roadside on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A vendor prepares tea at his roadside stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man bathes by the roadside near a wholesale grocery market on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of Indian Army band rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A performer dressed as Hindu god Shiva sits on a motorcycle as he participates in the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Kathakali dancers perform during the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Kashmiri man rows a boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People carry a 20 x 20 feet long kite, with an image of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, through a street to welcome 2014 in Ahmedabad December 31, 2013....more
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) and AB de Villiers (2nd L) celebrate the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, as South Africa's JP Duminy (R) looks on, during the fifth day of the second test cricket match in Durban, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward more
A migrant labourer bathes near the construction site of a hotel on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Winter in Kashmir
Life in Kashmir valley during the cold winter season.
Polar bear dips
Brave souls around the world take part in frigid New Year's Day swims.
Legacy of the Zapatistas
In 1994, Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in a "declaration of war" against the government of Mexico. A look back on the legacy of the...
Marijuana for sale in Colorado
The world's first state-licensed marijuana retailers legally permitted to sell pot for recreational use to the general public opened for business in Colorado.
