Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2014 | 7:40pm IST

India This Week

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smiles during a news conference in New Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smiles during a news conference in New Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool

<p>Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher to wish him a speedy recovery at Puri in Odisha January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher to wish him a speedy recovery at Puri in Odisha January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man walks along a roadside on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A man walks along a roadside on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>A vendor prepares tea at his roadside stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A vendor prepares tea at his roadside stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man bathes by the roadside near a wholesale grocery market on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A man bathes by the roadside near a wholesale grocery market on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of Indian Army band rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

Members of Indian Army band rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A performer dressed as Hindu god Shiva sits on a motorcycle as he participates in the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A performer dressed as Hindu god Shiva sits on a motorcycle as he participates in the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Kathakali dancers perform during the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

Kathakali dancers perform during the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A Kashmiri man rows a boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A Kashmiri man rows a boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>People carry a 20 x 20 feet long kite, with an image of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, through a street to welcome 2014 in Ahmedabad December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

People carry a 20 x 20 feet long kite, with an image of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, through a street to welcome 2014 in Ahmedabad December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) and AB de Villiers (2nd L) celebrate the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, as South Africa's JP Duminy (R) looks on, during the fifth day of the second test cricket match in Durban, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) and AB de Villiers (2nd L) celebrate the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, as South Africa's JP Duminy (R) looks on, during the fifth day of the second test cricket match in Durban, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>A migrant labourer bathes near the construction site of a hotel on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Friday, January 03, 2014

A migrant labourer bathes near the construction site of a hotel on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

