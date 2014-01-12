India this week

Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade (C) greets an unidentified guest as her father Uttam Khobragade (L) watches, at the Maharashtra Sadan state guesthouse after their meeting with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid, in New Delhi January 11, 2014. The U.S. said on Friday it would withdraw one of its diplomats from New Delhi at India's request after Washington effectively expelled Khobragade, the Indian envoy at the centre of a dispute between the allies. Khobragade, 39, who was India's deputy consul-general in New York, was arrested in December on charges of visa fraud and lying to U.S. authorities about what she paid her housekeeper. Khobragade's arrest and subsequent strip-search enraged New Delhi, led to protests and dealt a serious blow to U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee