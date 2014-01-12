India this week
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, flies a kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian soldiers are silhouetted as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers are silhouetted as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A fisherman rows his makeshift boat to fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
A fisherman rows his makeshift boat to fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
A spider weaves its web on tree during the early morning in Odisha January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A spider weaves its web on tree during the early morning in Odisha January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides a bicycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides a bicycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shepherd milks a sheep at a grazing ground on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of New Delhi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A shepherd milks a sheep at a grazing ground on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of New Delhi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu woman and a girl seek blessings from a six-legged holy cow before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to...more
A Hindu woman and a girl seek blessings from a six-legged holy cow before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak...more
Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade (C) greets an unidentified guest as her father Uttam Khobragade (L) watches, at the Maharashtra Sadan state guesthouse after their meeting with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid, in New Delhi January 11,...more
Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade (C) greets an unidentified guest as her father Uttam Khobragade (L) watches, at the Maharashtra Sadan state guesthouse after their meeting with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid, in New Delhi January 11, 2014. The U.S. said on Friday it would withdraw one of its diplomats from New Delhi at India's request after Washington effectively expelled Khobragade, the Indian envoy at the centre of a dispute between the allies. Khobragade, 39, who was India's deputy consul-general in New York, was arrested in December on charges of visa fraud and lying to U.S. authorities about what she paid her housekeeper. Khobragade's arrest and subsequent strip-search enraged New Delhi, led to protests and dealt a serious blow to U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, gestures while addressing the National Education Summit in Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 10, 2014....more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, gestures while addressing the National Education Summit in Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers stand between parked train carriages at a railway station in New Delhi January 8, 2014. India will soon invite foreign businesses to help expand its once-mighty but now outdated railways, government sources said, in a move that would mark the...more
Workers stand between parked train carriages at a railway station in New Delhi January 8, 2014. India will soon invite foreign businesses to help expand its once-mighty but now outdated railways, government sources said, in a move that would mark the opening up of one of the country's last great state-controlled industries. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Kashmiri Muslim women wail near the body of Waseem Yousuf Dar during his funeral in Dogripora village, about 40 km south of Srinagar, January 8, 2014. Waseem, a militant, was killed during a gunbattle with soldiers on Tuesday evening in Dogripora,...more
Kashmiri Muslim women wail near the body of Waseem Yousuf Dar during his funeral in Dogripora village, about 40 km south of Srinagar, January 8, 2014. Waseem, a militant, was killed during a gunbattle with soldiers on Tuesday evening in Dogripora, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Arvind Kejriwal (3rd R), head of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister of Delhi, walks past his car as he arrives at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arvind Kejriwal (3rd R), head of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister of Delhi, walks past his car as he arrives at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) speaks with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) during their meeting in New Delhi January 7, 2014. Bhutan's royal couple is on a five-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) speaks with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) during their meeting in New Delhi January 7, 2014. Bhutan's royal couple is on a five-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sikh fire breather performs during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A Sikh fire breather performs during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera (2nd L) inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi January 6, 2014. Onodera is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera (2nd L) inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi January 6, 2014. Onodera is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rescue workers wait to start the day's operation to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers wait to start the day's operation to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Weird world records
From the most amount of people twerking to who can wear the most bees, a look at some of the weirder world records accomplished.
Riding India's railways
India seeks foreign investment to update its once-mighty but now creaking rail networks.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.
Deep freeze
A blast of Arctic air grips the U.S. in what some meteorologists are calling a "polar vortex".
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.