India this week
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi is hugged by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) as Sonia Gandhi (2nd L), chief of Congress party, watches at the end of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17,...more
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi is hugged by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) as Sonia Gandhi (2nd L), chief of Congress party, watches at the end of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus or Hindu holy men stand next to an elephant during a religious procession on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sadhus or Hindu holy men stand next to an elephant during a religious procession on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman looks out from the window of a bus on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman looks out from the window of a bus on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
South Korean President Park Geun-hye inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Korean President Park Geun-hye inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School girls perform a dance during the inauguration of the National School Football U-17 Boys Championship in Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
School girls perform a dance during the inauguration of the National School Football U-17 Boys Championship in Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man carries a patio umbrella as it drizzles on the banks of the river Ganges, in Allahabad January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man carries a patio umbrella as it drizzles on the banks of the river Ganges, in Allahabad January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim boy poses as he sits on a horse during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim boy poses as he sits on a horse during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) flies a kite as Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, watches during a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad January 14, 2014....more
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) flies a kite as Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, watches during a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migratory birds fly above children taking a boat ride in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in old Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Migratory birds fly above children taking a boat ride in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in old Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor sits at her stall selling reels of thread used to fly kites, at a roadside kite market in Ahmedabad January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor sits at her stall selling reels of thread used to fly kites, at a roadside kite market in Ahmedabad January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries furniture on his head through a street in Mumbai January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carries furniture on his head through a street in Mumbai January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's junior human resource development minister Shashi Tharoor (C) gestures after performing the last rites for his wife Sunanda Puskhar at a cremation ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's junior human resource development minister Shashi Tharoor (C) gestures after performing the last rites for his wife Sunanda Puskhar at a cremation ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes a chillum (pipe) at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes a chillum (pipe) at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu pilgrims dry their saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu pilgrims dry their saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A policeman stands guard at the venue of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national council meeting at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman stands guard at the venue of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national council meeting at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
(From L to R) Rajnath Singh, president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, attend their...more
(From L to R) Rajnath Singh, president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, attend their party's national council meeting at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian folk dancers perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian folk dancers perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Dakar Rally 2014
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Luminarias hot to trot
According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village in Spain to purify the...
Wildfire near Los Angeles
A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.