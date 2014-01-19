Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 19, 2014

India this week

<p>Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi is hugged by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) as Sonia Gandhi (2nd L), chief of Congress party, watches at the end of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

1 / 21

2 / 21

3 / 21

4 / 21

5 / 21

6 / 21

7 / 21

8 / 21

9 / 21

10 / 21

11 / 21

12 / 21

13 / 21

14 / 21

15 / 21

16 / 21

17 / 21

18 / 21

19 / 21

20 / 21

21 / 21

