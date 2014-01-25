India This Week
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie (R) disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Japanese official shows a sign to end a delegate's speech at a business meeting attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Villagers walk near the area where a woman was gang-raped at Birbhum district, in West Bengal January 24, 2014. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered an investigation into the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman from a tribal region by 13 men on the...more
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2014. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and...more
A boy does a back flip as others watch in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Policemen march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan wears a blazer presented to him by the school administration at an event in a school in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Union Oil Minister M. Veerappa Moily, is pictured through a glass as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Artists wait to perform during a press preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu priests light a traditional lamp to perform a ritual known as "Aarti" during the evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removes a poster with a portrait of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the site of a protest after Kejriwal called off the sit-in protest against the police in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A policeman drags an injured supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the site of a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) use sheets to protect themselves from the rain during a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. Sleeping on the pavement, conducting official duties from a parked car and calling himself an anarchist in a sit-in...more
A Kashmiri man carries a woman who fainted during the funeral of Javaid Ahmad in Bulbul Nowgam, about 53 kmsouth of Srinagar, January 21, 2014. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Tuesday attended the funeral of Ahmad, who police said belonged to...more
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline at a riverside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's Chief Minister, seeks blessing from Lal Krishna Advani (L), a leader of BJP as their party's president Rajnath Singh (C) looks...more
Gaganjeet Bhullar hits the ball out of the bunker on the second hole during Abu Dhabi Golf championship January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
