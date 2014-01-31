Edition:
India this week

<p>Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A worker cleans the windowpane of a high rise building in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A worker cleans the windowpane of a high rise building in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A worker cleans the windowpane of a high rise building in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Members of a school band joke while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Members of a school band joke while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of a school band joke while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Dawoodi Bohra Muslims participate in a gathering to endorse solidarity to their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims participate in a gathering to endorse solidarity to their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims participate in a gathering to endorse solidarity to their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Indian tribal supporters of the Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, Mamata Banerjee, perform during a party's campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Indian tribal supporters of the Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, Mamata Banerjee, perform during a party's campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian tribal supporters of the Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, Mamata Banerjee, perform during a party's campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>School children try to watch a cultural event through a temporary divider as others wait for their bus at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

School children try to watch a cultural event through a temporary divider as others wait for their bus at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School children try to watch a cultural event through a temporary divider as others wait for their bus at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi addresses a gathering next to a portrait of her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi during the foundation laying stone ceremony of a proposed university campus, in Bihar January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi addresses a gathering next to a portrait of her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi during the foundation laying stone ceremony of a proposed university campus, in Bihar January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi addresses a gathering next to a portrait of her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi during the foundation laying stone ceremony of a proposed university campus, in Bihar January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>The ceremonial buggy of India's President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

The ceremonial buggy of India's President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

The ceremonial buggy of India's President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A gay rights activist holds a placard and a candle during a candlelight protest in New Delhi January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A gay rights activist holds a placard and a candle during a candlelight protest in New Delhi January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A gay rights activist holds a placard and a candle during a candlelight protest in New Delhi January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A boy carrying a teakettle reacts as he walks through smoke caused during fumigation by municipal workers on the banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A boy carrying a teakettle reacts as he walks through smoke caused during fumigation by municipal workers on the banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy carrying a teakettle reacts as he walks through smoke caused during fumigation by municipal workers on the banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari eat next to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari eat next to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari eat next to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Students cheer after performing at a cultural program during Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Students cheer after performing at a cultural program during Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Students cheer after performing at a cultural program during Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>An Indian folk dancer performs during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

An Indian folk dancer performs during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An Indian folk dancer performs during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

