India this week
Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker cleans the windowpane of a high rise building in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker cleans the windowpane of a high rise building in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of a school band joke while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of a school band joke while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims participate in a gathering to endorse solidarity to their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims participate in a gathering to endorse solidarity to their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian tribal supporters of the Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, Mamata Banerjee, perform during a party's campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata January 30, 2014....more
Indian tribal supporters of the Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, Mamata Banerjee, perform during a party's campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School children try to watch a cultural event through a temporary divider as others wait for their bus at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School children try to watch a cultural event through a temporary divider as others wait for their bus at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi addresses a gathering next to a portrait of her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi during the foundation laying stone ceremony of a proposed university campus, in Bihar January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna...more
Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi addresses a gathering next to a portrait of her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi during the foundation laying stone ceremony of a proposed university campus, in Bihar January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The ceremonial buggy of India's President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The ceremonial buggy of India's President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A gay rights activist holds a placard and a candle during a candlelight protest in New Delhi January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A gay rights activist holds a placard and a candle during a candlelight protest in New Delhi January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy carrying a teakettle reacts as he walks through smoke caused during fumigation by municipal workers on the banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy carrying a teakettle reacts as he walks through smoke caused during fumigation by municipal workers on the banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari eat next to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari eat next to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Students cheer after performing at a cultural program during Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Students cheer after performing at a cultural program during Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An Indian folk dancer performs during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian folk dancer performs during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
The Amanda Knox trial
Italy's top court has found Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito guilty of Meredith Kercher's murder after retrial.
Oddly Enough
Some eye-catching pictures collected from across India.
The barricades of Kiev
Protesters manning the barricades in Ukraine.
Cold Mornings
Snapshots of people as they go about their early morning chores despite the cold in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.