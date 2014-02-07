India this week
Police push back supporters of India's ruling Congress party as they try to cross a barricade to meet the party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, during a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer more
Police push back supporters of India's ruling Congress party as they try to cross a barricade to meet the party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, during a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri man sits on a snow covered footbridge after a fresh snowfall in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man sits on a snow covered footbridge after a fresh snowfall in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) receives the Bharat Ratna award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) receives the Bharat Ratna award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A model poses with a Vespa 946 scooter as visitors walk around during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model poses with a Vespa 946 scooter as visitors walk around during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony gives an address during the inauguration of a defence exhibition in New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony gives an address during the inauguration of a defence exhibition in New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Models pose with a Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors' pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Models pose with a Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors' pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) waits for his car under an umbrella as it rains after a ceremonial reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi...more
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) waits for his car under an umbrella as it rains after a ceremonial reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
German President Joachim Gauck walks on the red carpet during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. Gauck is on a six-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
German President Joachim Gauck walks on the red carpet during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. Gauck is on a six-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Kenichi Ayukawa (L), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating officer for marketing and sales, pose with the company's Celerio during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the...more
Kenichi Ayukawa (L), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating officer for marketing and sales, pose with the company's Celerio during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri men clear snow from a vegetable field after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri men clear snow from a vegetable field after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole during an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole during an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy jumps from a bridge as others play in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy jumps from a bridge as others play in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim women pose for their family member for a photo as they visit a beach in Mumbai February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim women pose for their family member for a photo as they visit a beach in Mumbai February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
India's ruling Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi (C) waves to his supporters after attending a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
India's ruling Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi (C) waves to his supporters after attending a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
The lost art of deer calling
Competitors at the German deer calling championships.
Inside the Legionaries of Christ
A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.
Elephant rescue operation
Mahouts and rescuers try to pull an elephant out of a marshland.
Auto Expo 2014
Snapshots from the biennial Auto Summit near Delhi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.