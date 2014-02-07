Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 8, 2014 | 2:15am IST

India this week

<p>Police push back supporters of India's ruling Congress party as they try to cross a barricade to meet the party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, during a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police push back supporters of India's ruling Congress party as they try to cross a barricade to meet the party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, during a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Police push back supporters of India's ruling Congress party as they try to cross a barricade to meet the party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, during a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 19
<p>A Kashmiri man sits on a snow covered footbridge after a fresh snowfall in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri man sits on a snow covered footbridge after a fresh snowfall in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A Kashmiri man sits on a snow covered footbridge after a fresh snowfall in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 19
<p>Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) receives the Bharat Ratna award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) receives the Bharat Ratna award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) receives the Bharat Ratna award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Close
3 / 19
<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 19
<p>A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of Kochi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
5 / 19
<p>A model poses with a Vespa 946 scooter as visitors walk around during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A model poses with a Vespa 946 scooter as visitors walk around during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A model poses with a Vespa 946 scooter as visitors walk around during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
7 / 19
<p>India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony gives an address during the inauguration of a defence exhibition in New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony gives an address during the inauguration of a defence exhibition in New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, February 08, 2014

India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony gives an address during the inauguration of a defence exhibition in New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
8 / 19
<p>Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 19
<p>Models pose with a Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors' pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Models pose with a Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors' pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Models pose with a Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors' pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
10 / 19
<p>Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) waits for his car under an umbrella as it rains after a ceremonial reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) waits for his car under an umbrella as it rains after a ceremonial reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing turban) waits for his car under an umbrella as it rains after a ceremonial reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 19
<p>German President Joachim Gauck walks on the red carpet during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. Gauck is on a six-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

German President Joachim Gauck walks on the red carpet during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. Gauck is on a six-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

German President Joachim Gauck walks on the red carpet during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 5, 2014. Gauck is on a six-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 19
<p>Kenichi Ayukawa (L), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating officer for marketing and sales, pose with the company's Celerio during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Kenichi Ayukawa (L), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating officer for marketing and sales, pose with the company's Celerio during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Kenichi Ayukawa (L), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating officer for marketing and sales, pose with the company's Celerio during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 19
<p>Kashmiri men clear snow from a vegetable field after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri men clear snow from a vegetable field after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Kashmiri men clear snow from a vegetable field after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
14 / 19
<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole during an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole during an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole during an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 19
<p>A boy jumps from a bridge as others play in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A boy jumps from a bridge as others play in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A boy jumps from a bridge as others play in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 19
<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, February 08, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 19
<p>Muslim women pose for their family member for a photo as they visit a beach in Mumbai February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Muslim women pose for their family member for a photo as they visit a beach in Mumbai February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Muslim women pose for their family member for a photo as they visit a beach in Mumbai February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
18 / 19
<p>India's ruling Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi (C) waves to his supporters after attending a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

India's ruling Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi (C) waves to his supporters after attending a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, February 08, 2014

India's ruling Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi (C) waves to his supporters after attending a rally at Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Next Slideshows

The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Competitors at the German deer calling championships.

07 Feb 2014
Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.

07 Feb 2014
Elephant rescue operation

Elephant rescue operation

Mahouts and rescuers try to pull an elephant out of a marshland.

07 Feb 2014
Auto Expo 2014

Auto Expo 2014

Snapshots from the biennial Auto Summit near Delhi.

07 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures