India This Week
A student from northeast gestures towards security personnel during a protest near parliament house in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student from northeast gestures towards security personnel during a protest near parliament house in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri Muslim man reacts and cries upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim man reacts and cries upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's Nadeem Iqbal looks on after competing in the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
India's Nadeem Iqbal looks on after competing in the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
India's Ishant Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand during the first innings on day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
India's Ishant Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand during the first innings on day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in Patna February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in Patna February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A woman carries sacks of leaves, which will be used to decorate flower bouquets, to be washed on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman carries sacks of leaves, which will be used to decorate flower bouquets, to be washed on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves a party flag while shouting slogans during a rally addressed by Modi in Bhubaneswar February 11, 2014....more
A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves a party flag while shouting slogans during a rally addressed by Modi in Bhubaneswar February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A child whose parents work in a brick kiln attends a class in an open air school at Krishnadevpur village, north of Kolkata, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A child whose parents work in a brick kiln attends a class in an open air school at Krishnadevpur village, north of Kolkata, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers travel on a tram in the evening at Kolkata February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers travel on a tram in the evening at Kolkata February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police try to detain pro-Telangana supporter near a burning effigy depicting Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police try to detain pro-Telangana supporter near a burning effigy depicting Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the interim railway budget in New Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the interim railway budget in New Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officials detain supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party as they block a highway during a demonstration in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officials detain supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party as they block a highway during a demonstration in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gay rights activists hold placards during a protest in New Delhi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Gay rights activists hold placards during a protest in New Delhi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters before announcing his resignation from his party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters before announcing his resignation from his party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attends a session at the Delhi assembly in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attends a session at the Delhi assembly in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holds a broom, the party symbol, at the party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holds a broom, the party symbol, at the party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu bride smiles during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu bride smiles during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bride and groom perform a ritual as they say their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bride and groom perform a ritual as they say their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk past snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
India's team pose for a photo on day three of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
India's team pose for a photo on day three of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Russian soldiers raise India's national flag during the welcoming ceremony for the team in the Olympic athlete's village, which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil...more
Russian soldiers raise India's national flag during the welcoming ceremony for the team in the Olympic athlete's village, which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Muslim bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Syria images win World Press award
Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...
Valentine's Day
Couples around the world celebrate Valentine's Day.
Married at a protest
Two Ukrainian anti-government protesters are married in Kiev's Independence Square.
Distilling Kentucky bourbon
The Blue Grass region of Kentucky is home to the distilleries which make about 9 out of every 10 bottles of bourbon in the US.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.