Pictures | Sun Feb 16, 2014

India This Week

<p>A student from northeast gestures towards security personnel during a protest near parliament house in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A student from northeast gestures towards security personnel during a protest near parliament house in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A student from northeast gestures towards security personnel during a protest near parliament house in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim man reacts and cries upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim man reacts and cries upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A Kashmiri Muslim man reacts and cries upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>India's Nadeem Iqbal looks on after competing in the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

India's Nadeem Iqbal looks on after competing in the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, February 16, 2014

India's Nadeem Iqbal looks on after competing in the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>India's Ishant Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand during the first innings on day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

India's Ishant Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand during the first innings on day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Sunday, February 16, 2014

India's Ishant Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand during the first innings on day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

<p>Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in Patna February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in Patna February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in Patna February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>A woman carries sacks of leaves, which will be used to decorate flower bouquets, to be washed on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman carries sacks of leaves, which will be used to decorate flower bouquets, to be washed on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A woman carries sacks of leaves, which will be used to decorate flower bouquets, to be washed on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves a party flag while shouting slogans during a rally addressed by Modi in Bhubaneswar February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves a party flag while shouting slogans during a rally addressed by Modi in Bhubaneswar February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves a party flag while shouting slogans during a rally addressed by Modi in Bhubaneswar February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A child whose parents work in a brick kiln attends a class in an open air school at Krishnadevpur village, north of Kolkata, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A child whose parents work in a brick kiln attends a class in an open air school at Krishnadevpur village, north of Kolkata, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A child whose parents work in a brick kiln attends a class in an open air school at Krishnadevpur village, north of Kolkata, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Passengers travel on a tram in the evening at Kolkata February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Passengers travel on a tram in the evening at Kolkata February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Passengers travel on a tram in the evening at Kolkata February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Police try to detain pro-Telangana supporter near a burning effigy depicting Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police try to detain pro-Telangana supporter near a burning effigy depicting Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Police try to detain pro-Telangana supporter near a burning effigy depicting Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the interim railway budget in New Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the interim railway budget in New Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the interim railway budget in New Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police officials detain supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party as they block a highway during a demonstration in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police officials detain supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party as they block a highway during a demonstration in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Police officials detain supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party as they block a highway during a demonstration in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, February 16, 2014

People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Gay rights activists hold placards during a protest in New Delhi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Gay rights activists hold placards during a protest in New Delhi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Gay rights activists hold placards during a protest in New Delhi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters before announcing his resignation from his party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters before announcing his resignation from his party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters before announcing his resignation from his party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attends a session at the Delhi assembly in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attends a session at the Delhi assembly in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attends a session at the Delhi assembly in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A supporter of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holds a broom, the party symbol, at the party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holds a broom, the party symbol, at the party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A supporter of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holds a broom, the party symbol, at the party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Hindu bride smiles during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Hindu bride smiles during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A Hindu bride smiles during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A bride and groom perform a ritual as they say their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A bride and groom perform a ritual as they say their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A bride and groom perform a ritual as they say their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People walk past snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk past snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 16, 2014

People walk past snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>India's team pose for a photo on day three of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

India's team pose for a photo on day three of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Sunday, February 16, 2014

India's team pose for a photo on day three of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

<p>Russian soldiers raise India's national flag during the welcoming ceremony for the team in the Olympic athlete's village, which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russian soldiers raise India's national flag during the welcoming ceremony for the team in the Olympic athlete's village, which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Russian soldiers raise India's national flag during the welcoming ceremony for the team in the Olympic athlete's village, which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Muslim bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Muslim bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, February 16, 2014

A Muslim bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, February 16, 2014

Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

