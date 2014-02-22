India this week
Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Participants stand behind a mosaic made up of vegetables at Ludhiana, in Punjab February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hold placards during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in...more
A Dawoodi Bohra Muslim woman (C) takes a picture from her mobile phone as others join their hands to take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Telangana supporters dance to celebrate after the Lok Sabha passed a proposal to split Andhra Pradesh and create the new state of Telangana, in Hyderabad February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors use tarpaulin to cover a shop from rain after a downpour on the Marina beach in Chennai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Indian security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the interim budget papers at parliament in New Delhi February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice processing unit in Bavla town on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Activists of ruling Congress party shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa in Kolkata February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
