Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 22, 2014 | 7:15pm IST

India this week

<p>Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
1 / 10
<p>Participants stand behind a mosaic made up of vegetables at Ludhiana, in Punjab February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Participants stand behind a mosaic made up of vegetables at Ludhiana, in Punjab February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Participants stand behind a mosaic made up of vegetables at Ludhiana, in Punjab February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 10
<p>Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hold placards during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Ahmedabad February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hold placards during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hold placards during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Ahmedabad February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 10
<p>A Dawoodi Bohra Muslim woman (C) takes a picture from her mobile phone as others join their hands to take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Dawoodi Bohra Muslim woman (C) takes a picture from her mobile phone as others join their hands to take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A Dawoodi Bohra Muslim woman (C) takes a picture from her mobile phone as others join their hands to take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 10
<p>Telangana supporters dance to celebrate after the Lok Sabha passed a proposal to split Andhra Pradesh and create the new state of Telangana, in Hyderabad February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Telangana supporters dance to celebrate after the Lok Sabha passed a proposal to split Andhra Pradesh and create the new state of Telangana, in Hyderabad February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Telangana supporters dance to celebrate after the Lok Sabha passed a proposal to split Andhra Pradesh and create the new state of Telangana, in Hyderabad February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 10
<p>Vendors use tarpaulin to cover a shop from rain after a downpour on the Marina beach in Chennai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Vendors use tarpaulin to cover a shop from rain after a downpour on the Marina beach in Chennai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Vendors use tarpaulin to cover a shop from rain after a downpour on the Marina beach in Chennai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
6 / 10
<p>Indian security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the interim budget papers at parliament in New Delhi February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the interim budget papers at parliament in New Delhi February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Indian security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the interim budget papers at parliament in New Delhi February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 10
<p>A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice processing unit in Bavla town on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice processing unit in Bavla town on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice processing unit in Bavla town on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 10
<p>Activists of ruling Congress party shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa in Kolkata February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Activists of ruling Congress party shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa in Kolkata February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Activists of ruling Congress party shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state J. Jayalalithaa in Kolkata February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 10
<p>A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mugabe turns 90

Mugabe turns 90

Next Slideshows

Mugabe turns 90

Mugabe turns 90

Robert Mugabe has been Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from Britain in 1980, one of the longest tenures as head of state in the world.

22 Feb 2014
Protesters battle police in Kiev

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Our latest photos from the protests in Ukraine.

22 Feb 2014
Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

The faces of the protesters in Kiev.

21 Feb 2014
Casualties in Kiev

Casualties in Kiev

Ukraine suffers its bloodiest day since Soviet times.

21 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures