India This Week
Employees chat inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru, India, May 6, 2015. India's biggest online fashion retailer, Myntra, could turn profitable within a year or two as it cuts back on bargains, improves its mobile shopping app and pushes more of...more
Sanjay Baweja, Chief Financial Officer of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart, poses after his interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, May 6, 2015. Flipkart will remain private for the next three years at least, Baweja said,...more
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. A Mumbai court sentenced Bollywood film star Khan on Wednesday to five years in prison for killing a man in a hit-and-run accident, the latest twist in the...more
A labourer ties a bundle of sugarcane on a rickshaw to transport it at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker operates a drilling machine as he makes parts for diesel water pumps inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, May 4, 2015. The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy somersaults as he cools off himself in the waters of the Ganges river in Allahabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Tribal people and farmers lie with sticks during a prayer ritual as they wait for blessings from a priest on the occasion of the Manda festival outside a Hindu temple in Ranchi, India, May 4, 2015. During the festival, the devotees pray to Lord Shiva...more
