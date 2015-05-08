Edition:
India This Week

Employees chat inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru, India, May 6, 2015. India's biggest online fashion retailer, Myntra, could turn profitable within a year or two as it cuts back on bargains, improves its mobile shopping app and pushes more of its own label garments, a top executive said. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Employees chat inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru, India, May 6, 2015. India's biggest online fashion retailer, Myntra, could turn profitable within a year or two as it cuts back on bargains, improves its mobile shopping app and pushes more of its own label garments, a top executive said. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Employees chat inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru, India, May 6, 2015. India's biggest online fashion retailer, Myntra, could turn profitable within a year or two as it cuts back on bargains, improves its mobile shopping app and pushes more of its own label garments, a top executive said. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Sanjay Baweja, Chief Financial Officer of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart, poses after his interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, May 6, 2015. Flipkart will remain private for the next three years at least, Baweja said, nixing speculation that it would launch this year an IPO that some bankers had expected to raise a record $5 billion, REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Sanjay Baweja, Chief Financial Officer of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart, poses after his interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, May 6, 2015. Flipkart will remain private for the next three years at least, Baweja said,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Sanjay Baweja, Chief Financial Officer of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart, poses after his interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, May 6, 2015. Flipkart will remain private for the next three years at least, Baweja said, nixing speculation that it would launch this year an IPO that some bankers had expected to raise a record $5 billion, REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. A Mumbai court sentenced Bollywood film star Khan on Wednesday to five years in prison for killing a man in a hit-and-run accident, the latest twist in the tumultuous career of one of the country's biggest box-office draws. On May 8, the Bombay High Court postponed a five-year prison sentence handed down to Khan, pending an appeal. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. A Mumbai court sentenced Bollywood film star Khan on Wednesday to five years in prison for killing a man in a hit-and-run accident, the latest twist in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, May 6, 2015. A Mumbai court sentenced Bollywood film star Khan on Wednesday to five years in prison for killing a man in a hit-and-run accident, the latest twist in the tumultuous career of one of the country's biggest box-office draws. On May 8, the Bombay High Court postponed a five-year prison sentence handed down to Khan, pending an appeal. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A labourer ties a bundle of sugarcane on a rickshaw to transport it at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer ties a bundle of sugarcane on a rickshaw to transport it at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A labourer ties a bundle of sugarcane on a rickshaw to transport it at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker operates a drilling machine as he makes parts for diesel water pumps inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker operates a drilling machine as he makes parts for diesel water pumps inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A worker operates a drilling machine as he makes parts for diesel water pumps inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, May 4, 2015. The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, May 4, 2015. The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, May 4, 2015. The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy somersaults as he cools off himself in the waters of the Ganges river in Allahabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy somersaults as he cools off himself in the waters of the Ganges river in Allahabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A boy somersaults as he cools off himself in the waters of the Ganges river in Allahabad, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Tribal people and farmers lie with sticks during a prayer ritual as they wait for blessings from a priest on the occasion of the Manda festival outside a Hindu temple in Ranchi, India, May 4, 2015. During the festival, the devotees pray to Lord Shiva and hold various rituals believed to bring rain. REUTERS/Stringer

Tribal people and farmers lie with sticks during a prayer ritual as they wait for blessings from a priest on the occasion of the Manda festival outside a Hindu temple in Ranchi, India, May 4, 2015. During the festival, the devotees pray to Lord Shiva and hold various rituals believed to bring rain. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tribal people and farmers lie with sticks during a prayer ritual as they wait for blessings from a priest on the occasion of the Manda festival outside a Hindu temple in Ranchi, India, May 4, 2015. During the festival, the devotees pray to Lord Shiva and hold various rituals believed to bring rain. REUTERS/Stringer
Baltimore PD

Baltimore PD

Baltimore PD

Baltimore PD

The Justice Department launches a federal civil rights investigation into the legality of the Baltimore's police department's use of force.

08 May 2015
Cameron returns to power

Cameron returns to power

Prime Minister David Cameron won an emphatic election victory in Britain, overturning predictions that the vote would be the closest in decades.

08 May 2015
Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.

08 May 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 May 2015

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

