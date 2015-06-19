India this Week
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People are helped by police personnel as they cross a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures towards Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete (C) as his wife Salma Kikwete (C) looks on during Kikwete�s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New...more
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks with Timothy Geithner, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Muslim man and his son look toward the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man takes photograph with his mobile phone of the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man looks towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata attends a panel discussion during the annual general meeting of Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC) in Mumbai, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fisherman from India with henna dyed hair displays a paper with his release number while waiting for repatriation with other fishermen at a prison in Karachi, Pakistan, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) walks on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pounds a gavel as he rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A yoga instructor demonstrates a pose to students during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kanwarias or devotees of Hindu god Lord Shiva arrive on the banks to fill their pots with the water from the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Girls practice yoga inside their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad, India, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of India's opposition Congress party, scuffles with police during a protest against India�s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel walk past the wreckage of an IAF Jaguar fighter aircraft after it crashed while on training sortie on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Workers install lights at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2015. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A farmer uses a tractor to plough his field before sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, in this June 10, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Amit Dave
