India this week
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of in Agartala, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People throw rose petals on the grave of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains in the western India caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, raise their hands and shout slogans from a vehicle after being detained by police during a protest against the hanging of Yakub Memon, in Srinagar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard as women walk pass near the residence of Yakub Memon, in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman stands inside a damaged police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Onlookers and security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel celebrate on the roof of a police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel check a vehicle near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen take their positions next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Next Slideshows
Alternative medicine for animals
The Brasilia zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases.
Rio from above
Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.
The art of war
Politically charged murals and graffiti offer ground-level views of conflicts around the world.
Town of scarecrows
The annual Scarecrow Festival asks residents of Heather, Britain, to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.