India
Pictures | Fri Jul 31, 2015 | 4:50pm IST

India this week

Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of in Agartala, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of in Agartala, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of in Agartala, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People throw rose petals on the grave of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People throw rose petals on the grave of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People throw rose petals on the grave of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains in the western India caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains in the western India caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains in the western India caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, raise their hands and shout slogans from a vehicle after being detained by police during a protest against the hanging of Yakub Memon, in Srinagar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, raise their hands and shout slogans from a vehicle after being detained by police during a protest against the hanging of Yakub Memon, in Srinagar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, raise their hands and shout slogans from a vehicle after being detained by police during a protest against the hanging of Yakub Memon, in Srinagar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard as women walk pass near the residence of Yakub Memon, in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Policemen stand guard as women walk pass near the residence of Yakub Memon, in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Policemen stand guard as women walk pass near the residence of Yakub Memon, in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman stands inside a damaged police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

A policeman stands inside a damaged police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A policeman stands inside a damaged police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Onlookers and security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Onlookers and security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Onlookers and security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel celebrate on the roof of a police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Security personnel celebrate on the roof of a police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Security personnel celebrate on the roof of a police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel check a vehicle near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Security personnel check a vehicle near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Security personnel check a vehicle near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen take their positions next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Policemen take their positions next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Policemen take their positions next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
