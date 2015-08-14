India this week
A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students wave national flags inside the school premises during Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students make a formation of a map of India inside the school premises during Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting as his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj watches before their meeting in New Delhi, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (C), along with lawmakers (not pictured) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, takes part in what they say is a "Save Democracy" march outside the parliament in New Delhi, August 13, 2015....more
An Indian army soldier performs with fire while performing "Mallakhamb", an ancient Indian sport, during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Indian policewomen, representing different religions, perform a stunt on a motorbike during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policewoman takes part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman adjusts his colleague's headdress during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Workers shape an iron sheet into a pan inside a workshop at an industrial area in Mumbai, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives weep during the funeral procession of a civilian, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, at Padgampora village in Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A vendor weighs potatoes for a customer (not pictured) in his shop at a vegetable market in Kolkata, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl studies while sitting on top of a taxi outside her shanty home at a roadside in Mumbai, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Vendors take shelter under plastic tarpaulins as others work during a heavy rain shower at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A vendor uses an umbrella as he tries to gather potatoes during a heavy rain shower at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Vehicles move along a flooded road after a heavy rain downpour in Chandigarh, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Government employees are hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
