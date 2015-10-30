Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2015 | 8:35pm IST

India This Week

Labourers work at the construction site of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) project in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, October 28, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally taking on India's notorious red tape to clear tens of billions of dollars worth of stalled public projects, hoping that his hands-on intervention can bend a vast, dysfunctional bureaucracy. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, a political rival of Modi, wrote to the prime minister's office requesting the inclusion of a $1 billion metro rail project in the state capital at one Pragati meeting. It got the clearances, including a pledge of federal funding, at the September meeting. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Indian Navy's Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari is escorted by tugboats as it arrives at Mazagon Docks Ltd, a naval vessel ship building yard, in Mumbai, October 29, 2015. INS Kalvari will commence sea trials and will be commissioned into the Indian Navy by September 2016, according to a press release. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Indonesian plainclothes policemen escort Indian gangster Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan, as they walk at Denpasar police office October 29, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesian police have arrested Nikalje, one of India's most wanted gangsters and sought in more than two dozen murder cases, on the resort island of Bali, the Central Bureau of Investigation said on Monday, ending a two-decade-long international manhunt. Nikalje has been on Interpol's wanted list since 1995 for running a crime syndicate that engaged in extortion, arms smuggling and contract killing. REUTERS/Nyoman Budhiana/Antara Foto

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses with his counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Anand Kripalu poses after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Mumbai, October 26, 2015. India's United Spirits Ltd will scale back its roster of more than 150 brands and focus on the faster-growing top end, hoping to bolster its fortunes in a market dominated by cheaper, local names. Anand Kripalu, chief executive of the unit of Britain's Diageo Plc, said the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky expects growth in top-end spirits to outpace the mass market over the next few years, as a growing class of wealthy young professionals demands better quality. It expects to focus its main marketing and promotion efforts on around 15 top brands and will de-emphasise or consolidate others. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A worker checks the dryness of wicks used to make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, October 28, 2015. Firecrackers are in great demand ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on November 11 this year. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
School children hold portraits of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in front of a giant picture of Gates during celebrations to mark his 60th birthday inside the school premises in Chennai, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Customers are briefed by the employees next to a S-Cross (front) and a premium hatchback Baleno at a showroom in Ahmedabad, October 27, 2015. Maruti Suzuki said on Tuesday royalty payments to parent Suzuki Motor would fall to below 5 percent of net sales from about 6 percent today, as it increases the amount of in-house development on cars. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) gives blessings to Geeta (C) as Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and two unidentified women look on during their meeting in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl stranded in Pakistan for 13 years after wandering over one of the world's most militarised borders arrived home on Monday but failed to recognise the family she has identified from photographs. The story of Geeta, a Hindu woman in her early 20s, has captivated people in both countries at a time of heightened tension and border clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, and its executive director marketing and sales R.S. Kalsi (L) pose next to its premium hatchback Baleno during its launch in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. An earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck in northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, sending tremors that were felt in India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
People stand on a road after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Geeta gestures as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside the premises of a temple in Chandigarh, October 30, 2015. Married Hindu women observe a one-day fast and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands during the festival. The fast begins before sunrise and ends after they worship the moon in the evening. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Women with their hands decorated with henna paste pose for pictures as they pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth in Ahmedabad, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Onno Ruhl, the Country Director-World Bank India, speaks during a news conference to release the India economic forecast report in New Delhi, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A vendor makes artificial garlands for sale inside his shop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, October 29, 2015. Flowers are offered to Hindu gods and goddesses on the occasion of Diwali, the annual festival of lights that will be celebrated across the country on November 11. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj smiles while addressing the India Africa business forum in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
