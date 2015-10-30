India This Week

Anand Kripalu poses after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Mumbai, October 26, 2015. India's United Spirits Ltd will scale back its roster of more than 150 brands and focus on the faster-growing top end, hoping to bolster its fortunes...more

Anand Kripalu poses after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Mumbai, October 26, 2015. India's United Spirits Ltd will scale back its roster of more than 150 brands and focus on the faster-growing top end, hoping to bolster its fortunes in a market dominated by cheaper, local names. Anand Kripalu, chief executive of the unit of Britain's Diageo Plc, said the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky expects growth in top-end spirits to outpace the mass market over the next few years, as a growing class of wealthy young professionals demands better quality. It expects to focus its main marketing and promotion efforts on around 15 top brands and will de-emphasise or consolidate others. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

