Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 5:45pm IST

India this week

South Africa's captain Hashim Amla's hat flies off as he runs after the ball during the second day of their first cricket test match against India, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's captain Hashim Amla's hat flies off as he runs after the ball during the second day of their first cricket test match against India, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla's hat flies off as he runs after the ball during the second day of their first cricket test match against India, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 25
India's Murali Vijay plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Murali Vijay plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
India's Murali Vijay plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 25
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 25
India's Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
India's Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 25
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 25
Indian security personnel stand guard at the gate of the airport before the believed arrival of India's most-wanted man, Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan, in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian security personnel stand guard at the gate of the airport before the believed arrival of India's most-wanted man, Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan, in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Indian security personnel stand guard at the gate of the airport before the believed arrival of India's most-wanted man, Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan, in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 25
Plain clothes policemen escort gangster Rajendra Nikalje (C), widely known as Chhota Rajan, as they head to the airport for deportation to India, at the police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali island November 5, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto

Plain clothes policemen escort gangster Rajendra Nikalje (C), widely known as Chhota Rajan, as they head to the airport for deportation to India, at the police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali island November 5, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto....more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Plain clothes policemen escort gangster Rajendra Nikalje (C), widely known as Chhota Rajan, as they head to the airport for deportation to India, at the police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali island November 5, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto
Close
7 / 25
Stunt performers ride their motorcycles on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Stunt performers ride their motorcycles on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Stunt performers ride their motorcycles on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
8 / 25
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
9 / 25
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (L) shakes hands with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, before their meeting on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (L) shakes hands with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, before their meeting on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (L) shakes hands with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, before their meeting on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 25
Supriya Aiman (R) representing India and Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia pose in national dresses during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Supriya Aiman (R) representing India and Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia pose in national dresses during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Supriya Aiman (R) representing India and Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia pose in national dresses during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 25
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao looks on after writing on a visitor's book inside the Chinese gallery of a museum during his visit at the ancestral house of poet Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao looks on after writing on a visitor's book inside the Chinese gallery of a museum during his visit at the ancestral house of poet Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao looks on after writing on a visitor's book inside the Chinese gallery of a museum during his visit at the ancestral house of poet Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 25
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers his keynote address during an event in Mumbai, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers his keynote address during an event in Mumbai, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers his keynote address during an event in Mumbai, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 25
An elephant and its trainer leave after their performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An elephant and its trainer leave after their performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
An elephant and its trainer leave after their performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 25
A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 25
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 25
India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 25
A Kashmiri man walks down a road covered with fallen leaves from chinar trees in Srinagar, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man walks down a road covered with fallen leaves from chinar trees in Srinagar, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Kashmiri man walks down a road covered with fallen leaves from chinar trees in Srinagar, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 25
India's captain Virat Kohli talks to his team director Ravi Shastri (R) during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's captain Virat Kohli talks to his team director Ravi Shastri (R) during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli talks to his team director Ravi Shastri (R) during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 25
British boxer Amir Khan speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

British boxer Amir Khan speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
British boxer Amir Khan speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
20 / 25
An Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" is seen docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" is seen docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
An Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" is seen docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 25
Kunal Rajkumar, an Indian navy commanding officer, explains the meaning of the seal on a turret during a briefing with the media onboard the Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Kunal Rajkumar, an Indian navy commanding officer, explains the meaning of the seal on a turret during a briefing with the media onboard the Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Kunal Rajkumar, an Indian navy commanding officer, explains the meaning of the seal on a turret during a briefing with the media onboard the Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
22 / 25
A girl places incense sticks on the grave of her relative at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A girl places incense sticks on the grave of her relative at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A girl places incense sticks on the grave of her relative at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
23 / 25
Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 25
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana, an Indian mythological epic, inside a theatre in Bengaluru, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana, an Indian mythological epic, inside a theatre in Bengaluru, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana, an Indian mythological epic, inside a theatre in Bengaluru, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Surreal symmetry of North Korea

Surreal symmetry of North Korea

Next Slideshows

Surreal symmetry of North Korea

Surreal symmetry of North Korea

The strange orderliness of North Korea.

06 Nov 2015
Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Once almost extinct in Italy, the number of wild boar has almost doubled over the past decade and there are now about a million roaming the country.

05 Nov 2015
China's coal city

China's coal city

The northeast mining city of Jixi bears the scars of China's slowing economy and ailing heavy industry with giant mounds of unsold coal.

05 Nov 2015
Falling from the sky

Falling from the sky

Scenes of parachutists from around the world.

05 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast