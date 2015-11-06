India this week
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla's hat flies off as he runs after the ball during the second day of their first cricket test match against India, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Murali Vijay plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian security personnel stand guard at the gate of the airport before the believed arrival of India's most-wanted man, Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan, in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Plain clothes policemen escort gangster Rajendra Nikalje (C), widely known as Chhota Rajan, as they head to the airport for deportation to India, at the police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali island November 5, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto....more
Stunt performers ride their motorcycles on the walls of the "Well of Death", at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (L) shakes hands with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, before their meeting on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supriya Aiman (R) representing India and Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia pose in national dresses during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao looks on after writing on a visitor's book inside the Chinese gallery of a museum during his visit at the ancestral house of poet Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers his keynote address during an event in Mumbai, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An elephant and its trainer leave after their performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri man walks down a road covered with fallen leaves from chinar trees in Srinagar, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's captain Virat Kohli talks to his team director Ravi Shastri (R) during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
British boxer Amir Khan speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" is seen docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Kunal Rajkumar, an Indian navy commanding officer, explains the meaning of the seal on a turret during a briefing with the media onboard the Indian naval ship "INS Sahyadri" docked at north harbor in Manila November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl places incense sticks on the grave of her relative at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana, an Indian mythological epic, inside a theatre in Bengaluru, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
