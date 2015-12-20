India This Week

Media crew members sit outside the Delhi Secretariat building which houses the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2015. Kejriwal said his office was raided by the Central Bureau of...more

Media crew members sit outside the Delhi Secretariat building which houses the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2015. Kejriwal said his office was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday on the orders of PM Narendra Modi, in the latest clash between the feisty local politician and the prime minister. CBI investigators were searching the office of Rajendra Kumar, principal secretary of the Delhi government, near Kejriwal's office, said a senior CBI official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Kumar is under investigation for corruption. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

