Pictures | Sun Dec 20, 2015 | 6:30pm IST

India This Week

A Buddhist monk gestures as he participates in a religious debate before the start of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C-L) and her son and the party�s vice-president Rahul Gandhi, arrive at a court in New Delhi, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (unseen), arrives at a court in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Farmers wearing shawls, drink tea amid sacks filled with potatoes at a wholesale vegetable market on a winter morning in Chandigarh, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Kashmiri protesters run amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, December 18, 2015. The protesters demonstrated after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A craftsman works on a star to decorate a church ahead of Christmas in Ahmedabad, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Women pray at Mother Teresa's tomb after attending a special mass service in Kolkata, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
An image of Mother Teresa is seen on a candle used on Teresa's tomb during a special mass service in Kolkata, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
An artist performs a fire stunt during a special preview as part of Christmas celebrations at the Ajanta circus in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Chinar tress and houseboats are seen reflected in the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny winter day in Srinagar December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Google CEO Sundar Pichai gestures as he addresses a news conference in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2015. New Google leader Pichai pledged on Wednesday to use India as a testing ground for its products as the U.S. tech giant targets hundreds of millions of consumers in the developing world set to move online in the next few years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Schoolgirls practice martial arts during an event in Ahmedabad, December 16, 2015, to mark the third anniversary of the fatal gang rape of a woman on a Delhi bus in December 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Media crew members sit outside the Delhi Secretariat building which houses the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2015. Kejriwal said his office was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday on the orders of PM Narendra Modi, in the latest clash between the feisty local politician and the prime minister. CBI investigators were searching the office of Rajendra Kumar, principal secretary of the Delhi government, near Kejriwal's office, said a senior CBI official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Kumar is under investigation for corruption. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Owner of Rajkot cricket team Keshav Bansal, Chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) Rajeev Shukla and representative of Pune cricket team Subrata Talukdar (L-R) attend a news conference after a player draft for the Indian Premier League in Mumbai, India December 15, 2015. India's limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the first pick by the new Pune franchise while Rajkot chose batsman Suresh Raina at the Indian Premier League draft for the next two seasons on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim girl stands as others offer prayers outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khwaja Naqshband on his death anniversary in Srinagar December 15, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims, who believe in Sufism, thronged the shrine of the saint on his death anniversary and offered annual congregational prayers called "Khoja Digar", on the 3rd of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Activists from the Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media reported Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chief of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, saying that at least five Congress activists suffered burns on Monday during the protest against the central government, accusing it of a "vendetta" against the Gandhi family by launching court cases against them. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Labourers unload sacks of rice from a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2015. India's wholesale prices fell for a 13th straight month in November, but a sharp pickup in food prices and a pending wage hike for millions of government employees are likely to keep policymakers worried about potential inflationary risks. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
