India This Week
A Buddhist monk gestures as he participates in a religious debate before the start of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December...more
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C-L) and her son and the party�s vice-president Rahul Gandhi, arrive at a court in New Delhi, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (unseen), arrives at a court in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers wearing shawls, drink tea amid sacks filled with potatoes at a wholesale vegetable market on a winter morning in Chandigarh, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Kashmiri protesters run amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, December 18, 2015. The protesters demonstrated after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A craftsman works on a star to decorate a church ahead of Christmas in Ahmedabad, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women pray at Mother Teresa's tomb after attending a special mass service in Kolkata, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An image of Mother Teresa is seen on a candle used on Teresa's tomb during a special mass service in Kolkata, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist performs a fire stunt during a special preview as part of Christmas celebrations at the Ajanta circus in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Chinar tress and houseboats are seen reflected in the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny winter day in Srinagar December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Google CEO Sundar Pichai gestures as he addresses a news conference in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2015. New Google leader Pichai pledged on Wednesday to use India as a testing ground for its products as the U.S. tech giant targets hundreds of...more
Schoolgirls practice martial arts during an event in Ahmedabad, December 16, 2015, to mark the third anniversary of the fatal gang rape of a woman on a Delhi bus in December 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Media crew members sit outside the Delhi Secretariat building which houses the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2015. Kejriwal said his office was raided by the Central Bureau of...more
Owner of Rajkot cricket team Keshav Bansal, Chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) Rajeev Shukla and representative of Pune cricket team Subrata Talukdar (L-R) attend a news conference after a player draft for the Indian Premier League in Mumbai,...more
A Kashmiri Muslim girl stands as others offer prayers outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khwaja Naqshband on his death anniversary in Srinagar December 15, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims, who believe in Sufism, thronged the shrine of the saint on...more
Activists from the Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media reported Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu,...more
Labourers unload sacks of rice from a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2015. India's wholesale prices fell for a 13th straight month in November, but a sharp pickup in food prices and a pending wage hike for millions of...more
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
