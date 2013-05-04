India this week

Dalbir Kaur (3rd R) lights the pyre of his brother Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his cremation at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. India reacted furiously to Thursday's death in a Pakistani jail of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer convicted of spying who was badly beaten last week by fellow inmates, the latest incident to strain relations between the neighbours. Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed 14 people. His family says he was an innocent farmer who was arrested after drunkenly wandering over the border. REUTERS/Munish Sharma