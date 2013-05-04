India this week
Traders shout slogans during a protest against China in Ahmedabad May 3, 2013. Dozens of the traders on Friday held a protest demanding withdrawal of Chinese soldiers after they set up a camp in a remote part of Ladakh, protesting traders said. Several dozen Chinese soldiers have set up a remote camp some 10 km inside territory claimed by India in the high altitude Himalayan desert of Ladakh, sources said, in a possible return to border tension between the Asian giants. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Dalbir Kaur (3rd R) lights the pyre of his brother Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his cremation at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. India reacted furiously to Thursday's death in a Pakistani jail of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer convicted of spying who was badly beaten last week by fellow inmates, the latest incident to strain relations between the neighbours. Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed 14 people. His family says he was an innocent farmer who was arrested after drunkenly wandering over the border. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Police and hospital staff shift Sanaullah Haq, a Pakistani prisoner, to an intensive care ward in a hospital in Jammu May 3, 2013. Haq was badly beaten in a jail on Friday in apparent retaliation for a fatal attack on Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan whose death has led to widespread anger and strained already fraught ties between the neighbours. REUTERS/Stringer
Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a social activist, poses with burning candles and a photo of Sarabjit Singh tied to his beard as he pays tribute to Singh in Allahabad, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, waits outside a cinema after a film screening in Mumbai May 1, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavours to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. Picture taken May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Actors perform in a play about the life of Dadasaheb Phalke during a festival celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema in New Delhi April 30, 2013. Indian cinema marks 100 years since Dhundiraj Govind Phalke's black-and-white silent film "Raja Harishchandra" (King Harishchandra) held audiences spellbound at its first public screening on May 3, 1913, in Mumbai. Indian cinema, with its subset of Bollywood for Hindi-language films, is now a billion-dollar industry that makes more than a thousand films a year in several languages. It is worth 112.4 billion rupees (over $2 billion) and leads the world in terms of films produced and tickets sold. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'BEHIND THE SCENES OF BOLLYWOOD'. SEARCH 'BEHIND BOLLYWOOD' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Sikh demonstrator sits on a police barricade during a protest outside the residence of Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 2, 2013. Hundreds of Sikh protesters on Thursday held a demonstration outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi against the acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, protesters said. More than 2,500 people died in a wave of attacks on Sikhs in 1984 after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, speaks with the media in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Metro trains pass through a residential area during its first official safety trial run in Mumbai May 1, 2013. The first phase metro corridor will be operational up to the airport in September while it will becomes fully operational by the end of December. The project is being developed by Reliance Infrastructure led consortium led consortium Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd (MMOPL) under public-private-partnership, according to news reports. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A female labourer reacts to the camera as her colleague works at a brick factory on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cambodia's Finance Minister Keat Chhon arrives for the 16th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting at a hotel in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a supporter of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar May 3, 2013. About a dozen of JKLF supporters on Friday held a protest against the detention of Mohammad Yasin Malik, chairman of JKLF, who was taken into custody by police in New Delhi on Thursday. He was detained to prevent him from sitting on a hunger strike to demand the remains of Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri man who was executed on February 9 for an attack on parliament in 2001, be given to his family, local media reported. Malik was flown to Srinagar on Friday morning and is placed under detention, local media added. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer sprays water on a concrete road as another holds the pipe at a construction site in Mumbai May 3, 2013. The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Friday by a quarter point for the third time since January but said there is little room for further policy easing, disappointing investors and putting the onus on the government to revive a moribund economy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee stands in front of the Bharti Airtel zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. Bharti Airtel Ltd's subscriber growth and usage trends along with easing competition suggest the worst may be over for the industry, even as the firm recorded its thirteenth consecutive quarter of falling profits. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
