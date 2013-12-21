India-U.S. diplomatic row
Supporters of Communist Party of India (CPI) scuffle with policemen during a protest near the American Center in New Delhi December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Communist Party of India (CPI) scuffle with policemen during a protest near the American Center in New Delhi December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee enters the Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by the activists of Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee enters the Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by the activists of Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman (R) talks to an employee of a Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by activists of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman (R) talks to an employee of a Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by activists of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman is seen through a broken glass window of a Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by activists of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman is seen through a broken glass window of a Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by activists of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A U.S. embassy employee looks out from a door as she watches a bulldozer removing the security barriers at the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A U.S. embassy employee looks out from a door as she watches a bulldozer removing the security barriers at the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A U.S. embassy security guard removes the barriers from outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A U.S. embassy security guard removes the barriers from outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand next to a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand next to a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A traffic policeman guides a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A traffic policeman guides a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman stands next to a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman stands next to a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks with the media after meeting Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks with the media after meeting Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. embassy security guard (L) and an Indian policeman stand in front of the main gate of the embassy as the bulldozer (unseen) removes the security barriers, in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A U.S. embassy security guard (L) and an Indian policeman stand in front of the main gate of the embassy as the bulldozer (unseen) removes the security barriers, in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman stands guard outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman stands guard outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, carry placards during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, carry placards during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police watch as supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, take part in a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police watch as supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, take part in a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A private security guard stands outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A private security guard stands outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
As people walk past, a man walks out of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
As people walk past, a man walks out of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mailman walks away from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mailman walks away from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, walks into the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, walks into the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past the Indian Mission to the United Nations building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past the Indian Mission to the United Nations building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
London theater collapse
Nearly 90 people are injured after the ceiling of the Apollo Theatre in London collapsed during a packed performance.
The trials of Khodorkovsky
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, leaves prison after a pardon from President Putin.
India This Week
The best of Reuters pictures this week.
Notable deaths in 2013
Notable people who died this past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.