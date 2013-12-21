Edition:
India-U.S. diplomatic row

<p>Supporters of Communist Party of India (CPI) scuffle with policemen during a protest near the American Center in New Delhi December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest across the street from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest across the street from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, shout slogans during a protest in front of the U.S consulate in Mumbai December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An employee enters the Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by the activists of Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A policeman (R) talks to an employee of a Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by activists of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A policeman is seen through a broken glass window of a Dominos Pizza outlet after it was ransacked by activists of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a Mumbai suburb December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A U.S. embassy employee looks out from a door as she watches a bulldozer removing the security barriers at the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A bulldozer removes the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A U.S. embassy security guard removes the barriers from outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Policemen stand next to a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A traffic policeman guides a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A policeman stands next to a bulldozer removing the security barriers in front of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Uttam Khobragade, father of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul general in New York, speaks with the media after meeting Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A U.S. embassy security guard (L) and an Indian policeman stand in front of the main gate of the embassy as the bulldozer (unseen) removes the security barriers, in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A policeman stands guard outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, carry placards during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Police watch as supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, take part in a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Supporters of Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest near the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A private security guard stands outside the U.S. embassy in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>As people walk past, a man walks out of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A mailman walks away from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Daniel Arshack, lawyer of Devyani Khobragade, walks into the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>People walk past the Indian Mission to the United Nations building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

