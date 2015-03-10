Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2015 | 3:25pm IST

India v Ireland

Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
1 / 35
Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
2 / 35
Ireland's Paul Stirling follows the ball against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Paul Stirling follows the ball against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Paul Stirling follows the ball against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
3 / 35
An Indian fan gets ready for their Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

An Indian fan gets ready for their Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
An Indian fan gets ready for their Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
4 / 35
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a sweep shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a sweep shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a sweep shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
5 / 35
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammate Umesh Yadav the dismissing of Ireland's Paul Stirling during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammate Umesh Yadav the dismissing of Ireland's Paul Stirling during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammate Umesh Yadav the dismissing of Ireland's Paul Stirling during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
6 / 35
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a straight shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a straight shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a straight shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
7 / 35
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
8 / 35
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
9 / 35
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
10 / 35
India's Suresh Raina (R) celebrates with teammate Ajinkya Rahane the dismissing of Ireland's Ed Joyce during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Suresh Raina (R) celebrates with teammate Ajinkya Rahane the dismissing of Ireland's Ed Joyce during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Suresh Raina (R) celebrates with teammate Ajinkya Rahane the dismissing of Ireland's Ed Joyce during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
11 / 35
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie plays a reverse sweep shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie plays a reverse sweep shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie plays a reverse sweep shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
12 / 35
India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
13 / 35
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
14 / 35
India's cricketers celebrate the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's cricketers celebrate the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's cricketers celebrate the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
15 / 35
Ireland's Stuart Thompson is run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Stuart Thompson is run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Stuart Thompson is run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
16 / 35
Ireland's Stuart Thompson leaves the field after being run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Stuart Thompson leaves the field after being run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Stuart Thompson leaves the field after being run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
17 / 35
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
18 / 35
Ireland's Niall O'Brien reacts after being dismissed against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Niall O'Brien reacts after being dismissed against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Niall O'Brien reacts after being dismissed against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
19 / 35
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
20 / 35
Ireland's John Mooney plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's John Mooney plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ireland's John Mooney plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
21 / 35
India's Rohit Sharma hits a six against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Rohit Sharma hits a six against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma hits a six against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
22 / 35
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
23 / 35
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
24 / 35
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a sweep shot against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a sweep shot against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a sweep shot against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
25 / 35
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a leg side shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a leg side shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a leg side shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
26 / 35
India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) hits a reverse sweep shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) hits a reverse sweep shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) hits a reverse sweep shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
27 / 35
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled out against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Rohit Sharma is bowled out against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled out against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
28 / 35
India's Rohit Sharma (R) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Rohit Sharma (R) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma (R) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
29 / 35
India's Rohit Sharma (L) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Rohit Sharma (L) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma (L) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
30 / 35
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring one hundred runs against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring one hundred runs against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring one hundred runs against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
31 / 35
India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
32 / 35
India's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
33 / 35
India's Virat Kohli (C) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate beating Ireland, next to Kevin O'Brien, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Virat Kohli (C) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate beating Ireland, next to Kevin O'Brien, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (C) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate beating Ireland, next to Kevin O'Brien, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
34 / 35
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate defeating Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate defeating Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate defeating Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Cricket World Cup - India vs West Indies

Cricket World Cup - India vs West Indies

Next Slideshows

Cricket World Cup - India vs West Indies

Cricket World Cup - India vs West Indies

Pictures from the Cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA in Perth.

06 Mar 2015
World Cup: India v S.Africa

World Cup: India v S.Africa

Images from Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa.

22 Feb 2015
World Cup: India v Pakistan

World Cup: India v Pakistan

Images from India vs Pakistan cricket World Cup match

15 Feb 2015
Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Snapshots from the fourth and final test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

10 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast