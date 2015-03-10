India v Ireland
Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Irish and Indian fans get ready for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Paul Stirling follows the ball against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
An Indian fan gets ready for their Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a sweep shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with teammate Umesh Yadav the dismissing of Ireland's Paul Stirling during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a straight shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Suresh Raina (R) celebrates with teammate Ajinkya Rahane the dismissing of Ireland's Ed Joyce during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie plays a reverse sweep shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's cricketers celebrate the dismissing of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Stuart Thompson is run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Stuart Thompson leaves the field after being run out against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's William Porterfield plays a pull shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Niall O'Brien reacts after being dismissed against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's Niall O'Brien plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ireland's John Mooney plays a shot against India watched by MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Rohit Sharma hits a six against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a sweep shot against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a leg side shot against Ireland watched by Gary Wilson (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) hits a reverse sweep shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled out against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Rohit Sharma (R) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Rohit Sharma (L) is bowled out as Stuart Thompson of Ireland runs through to celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring one hundred runs against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot against Ireland, as Gary Wilson watches, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Virat Kohli (C) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate beating Ireland, next to Kevin O'Brien, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate defeating Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
