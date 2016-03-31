India v WI World T20 semi-final
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell bowls. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Ajinkya Rahane watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies captain Darren Sammy tosses the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Marlon Samuels. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Johnson Charles plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Johnson Charles plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Johnson Charles. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Lendl Simmons plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Lendl Simmons plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell celebrates after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell celebrates after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell celebrates after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies captain Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle (R) celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's players walk in the field after they lost their match. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell celebrates after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell celebrates after winning their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - Mumbai, India - 31/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with West Indies players after India lost their match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans of the Indian cricket team react as they watch their team lose to the West Indies in World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final, Chandigarh, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
