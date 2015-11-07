India versus South Africa
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates Dean Elgar (R), Stiaan van Zyl (L), Simon Harmer (2nd L) and wicket keeper Dane Vilas after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the first day of their first...more
South Africa's Dean Elgar (R) celebrates with his teammates Stiaan van Zyl (C) and AB de Villiers after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali,...more
India's captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (C) celebrates with his teammate Dean Elgar (L) after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (C) celebrates with his teammate Dean Elgar (L) after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Dean Elgar (R) celebrates with his teammate Stiaan van Zyl after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015....more
South Africa's Dean Elgar (R) celebrates with his teammate Stiaan van Zyl after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015....more
South Africa's Vernon Philander (L) celebrates after dismissing India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Dean Elgar celebrates after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Murali Vijay plays a shot during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Dean Elgar (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing India's Wriddhiman Saha (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Dean Elgar (2-L) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing India's Wriddhiman Saha (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (bottom) celebrates with his teammates AB de Villiers (L) captain Hashim Amla (2-L) and wicket keeper Dane Vilas (R) after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli (2-R) during the first day of their first cricket test...more
India's Murli Vijay plays a shot during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Murali Vijay reacts as he waits for the next batsman after the dismissal of his teammate Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) during the first day of their first cricket test match against South Africa in Mohali, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more
South Africa's Temba Bavuma (L) dives to take the catch to dismiss India's Murli Vijay (bottom-L) as South Africa's Imran Tahir (top-R) wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (bottom) and India's Cheteshwar Pujara (top-L) watch during the second day of their first...more
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot as South Africa's Temba Bavuma (L) watches during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South African players celebrate the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Murali Vijay plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Temba Bavuma dives to take the catch to dismiss India's Murali Vijay (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's Dean Elgar (in helmet) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (2-L) Cheteshwar Pujara (2-R) and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test...more
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (2nd R) and Cheteshwar Pujara (R) celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (bottom) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, ...more
South Africa's Vernon Philander (2-R) celebrates with his teammate Faf du Plessis (R) and captain Hashim Amla after dismissing India's Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6,...more
South Africa's Vernon Philander (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing India's Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (top) celebrates after stumping South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (bottom) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla plays a shot during the second day of their first cricket test match against India, in Mohali, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Simon Harmer (R) falls over after colliding with India's Amit Mishra during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with Shikhar Dhawan after dismissing South Africa's Dane Vilas (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Simon Harmer (R) falls over after colliding with India's Ravindra Jadeja who was celebrating after dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India,...more
India's Amit Mishra (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian players celebrate their victory over South Africa during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian players celebrate their victory over South Africa during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrate his team's victory over South Africa during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (top L) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (with bat) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with his team captain Virat Kohli after dismissing South Africa's Simon Harmer (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian cricket fan celebrates India's victory over South Africa during the third day of their first cricket test match in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrate his team's victory over South Africa during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrate his team's victory over South Africa during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (C), wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Dane Vilas (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015....more
South Africa's Dean Elgar (R) walks back to the pavilion as Indian players celebrate his dismissal during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (top R) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla walks back to the pavilion after being bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) Cheteshwar Pujara (L), wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Vernon Philander (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in...more
India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) and captain Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) and Amit Mishra celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and Amit Mishra celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) dives successfully to make the crease as South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas watches during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) is bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Faf du Plessis during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara (R) celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Vernon Philander (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Simon Harmer (C) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates after dismissing India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates after dismissing India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (R) and Stiaan van Zyl (top) celebrate the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the third day of their first cricket test match in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Simon Harmer (R) wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (2nd L) and Temba Bavuma celebrate the dismissal of India's Amit Mishra during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (2nd L) wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (2nd R) and Temba Bavuma (L) successfully appeals for the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7,...more
South Africa's Simon Harmer (R) wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (2nd L) and Temba Bavuma celebrate the dismissal of India's Amit Mishra during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Simon Harmer and AB de Villiers (R) celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the third day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Faf du Plessis dives to stop the ball during the third day of their first cricket test match against India, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (R) celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss India's captain Virat Kohli during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) dives successfully to make the crease as South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas watches during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's wicketkeeper Dane Vilas (R) celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss India's captain Virat Kohli during the third day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the third day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third day of their first cricket test match against South Africa, in Mohali, India, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (3-R) Cheteshwar Pujara (R) Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (bottom) celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's captain Hashim Amla during the second day of their first cricket...more
India's Amit Mishra (top-R) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (L) with his teammates during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (R) and Indian players rest during a drinks break on the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
