India versus Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Dinesh Chandimal (2nd R) and captain Angelo Mathews (R) after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (L) during the fourth day of their first test...more
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal (R) celebrates with his teammates Lahiru Thirimanne (L), Dinesh Chandimal (2nd R) and captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the fourth day of their...more
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal (R) celebrates with his teammate Kaushal Silva after taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) celebrates with his teammates Dimuth Karunaratne (2nd R) , captain Angelo Mathews (L) and Tharindu Kaushal after taking the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test...more
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Harbhajan Singh (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Shikhar Dhawan reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (not pictured) during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) celebrates with his teammate Jehan Mubarak after they won their first test cricket match against India in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) on the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) celebrates with his teammate Kaushal Silva after they won the first test cricket match against India in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) on the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) on the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (R) shakes hands with India's captain Virat Kohli after Sri Lanka won their first test cricket match against India in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (C) celebrates with his teammate Kumar Sangakkara after they won the first test cricket match against India in Galle August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (top) waves at his fans after they won their first test cricket match against India in Galle August 15, 2015. Sangakkara offcially announced that he will retire test cricket after the India test cricket tour and this is...more
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with his teammate Varun Aaron (C) after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (not pictured) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (front) plays a shot for which he was caught out by India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) next to India's captain Virat Kohli during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (L) plays a shot next to India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (C) and Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) raises his bat and cap for fans as he walks off the field after his dismissal by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. Kumar...more
India's Amit Mishra (C), captain Virat Kohli (2nd L), Rohit Sharma (R) and Lokesh Rahul appeal for an unsuccessful wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015....more
India's Amit Mishra (C) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Amit Mishra (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) reacts next to umpire Nigel Llong (L) after the third umpire decision signals Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) as not out during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015....more
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) reacts next to umpire Bruce Oxenford during the third day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (L) hits a boundary next to India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Ajinkya Rahane (R) during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century during the third day of their first test cricket match against India in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak (R) , India's Wriddhiman Saha (C) and Ajinkya Rahane watch as a monkey runs past them middle of the ground during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (C) celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal plays a shot during the third day of their first test cricket match against India in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli looks on during the third day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) raises his bat and cap for fans as he walks off the field after his dismissal by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) next to Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews during the third day of their first test cricket...more
A supporter of the Indian cricket team waves the Indian national flag during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan runs between wickets during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Shikhar Dhawan (L) shares a moment with captain Virat Kohli during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates his century with his teammate Shikhar Dhawan during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal appeals for a successful wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the second day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the second day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Amit Mishra (2nd R) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (2nd L) and his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva (not pictured) during the second day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 13, 2015....more
India's Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates with team captain Virat Kohli (L) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (C) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan (front) , Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh (2nd L) after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva (not pictured) during the first day of their first test...more
India's captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan (front) , Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Harbhajan Singh (2nd L) after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket...more
India's captain Virat Kohli (3rd R) celebrates with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan (front) , Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Harbhajan Singh (2nd L) after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva (R) during the first day of their first test cricket match in...more
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammates Wriddhiman Saha (2nd R) , Ajinkya Rahane (R) and captain Virat Kohli (L) after the taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (not pictured) during the first day of their first test...more
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with his teammates after the taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against India in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The hat of India's Shikhar Dhawan flies off as he runs after the ball to stop a boundary hit by Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) plays a shot next to India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal jumps over the ball as he avoids being run out during the first day of their first test cricket match against India in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Rohit Sharma (front) dives to catch the ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) is congratulated by his teammate Harbhajan Singh after taking six wickets in first innings during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Ravichandran Ashwin waves after taking six wickets in first innings during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (L) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) hits boundary during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan runs between wickets during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan celebrates their hundred runs partnership during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan celebrates their hundred runs partnership during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal (R) during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) hits boundary during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli runs between wickets during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Ground workers cover the grounds to protect it from the rain during the Sri Lanka cricket team's practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against India, in Galle August 11, 2015. Sri Lanka will play their first test match with India...more
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara leaves a practice session after it was interrupted by rain, ahead of their first test cricket match against India, in Galle August 11, 2015. Sri Lanka will play their first test match with India on August 12....more
India's cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's cricket captain Angelo Mathews during a news conference ahead of their test cricket series, in Colombo, August 5, 2015. India will play three test cricket matches with Sri Lanka...more
