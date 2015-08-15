India versus Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) raises his bat and cap for fans as he walks off the field after his dismissal by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) next to Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews during the third day of their first test cricket...more

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) raises his bat and cap for fans as he walks off the field after his dismissal by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) next to Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle August 14, 2015. Kumar Sangakkara offcially announced that he will retire from test cricket after the India test cricket tour. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

