Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 6:20pm IST

India versus Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
1 / 20
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
2 / 20
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 20
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 20
India's Rohit Sharma watches his shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Rohit Sharma watches his shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma watches his shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
5 / 20
Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 20
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
8 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
11 / 20
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (C) and Rangana Herath (2nd R) celebrate with their teammates, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (C) and Rangana Herath (2nd R) celebrate with their teammates, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (C) and Rangana Herath (2nd R) celebrate with their teammates, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
12 / 20
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) celebrates with his teammate Kaushal Silva, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) celebrates with his teammate Kaushal Silva, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) celebrates with his teammate Kaushal Silva, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
13 / 20
India's captain Virat Kohli adjusts the rubber grip of his bat during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Virat Kohli adjusts the rubber grip of his bat during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli adjusts the rubber grip of his bat during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
14 / 20
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
15 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
16 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
17 / 20
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
18 / 20
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay (R) with his teammates on the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay (R) with his teammates on the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay (R) with his teammates on the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
19 / 20
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (foreground, 5th R) arrives on the ground on the first day of their second test cricket match against India, in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (foreground, 5th R) arrives on the ground on the first day of their second test cricket match against India, in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (foreground, 5th R) arrives on the ground on the first day of their second test cricket match against India, in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis tensions flare

Next Slideshows

St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis tensions flare

Police fatally shot a black man they say pointed a gun at them, drawing angry crowds and recalling the racial tensions sparked by the killing of an unarmed...

20 Aug 2015
Drought-stricken Cuba

Drought-stricken Cuba

Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and...

20 Aug 2015
Devastation of Tianjin

Devastation of Tianjin

The aftermath of the explosions in the Chinese port city.

19 Aug 2015
Acrobatics in India

Acrobatics in India

Pictures of people showing their acrobatic skills in India.

19 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast