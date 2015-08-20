India versus Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal appeals for an unsuccessful wicket for India's Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Rohit Sharma watches his shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (not pictured) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates his century during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (C) and Rangana Herath (2nd R) celebrate with their teammates, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (L) celebrates with his teammate Kaushal Silva, the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli adjusts the rubber grip of his bat during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay (R) with his teammates on the first day of their second test cricket match in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (foreground, 5th R) arrives on the ground on the first day of their second test cricket match against India, in Colombo August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
