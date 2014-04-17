India votes
A man wearing a traditional turban casts his vote inside a polling station in Ajmer district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl looks on as her mother signs before casting her vote at a polling station in the village of Shirgaon, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A polling officer writes the hourly voting percentage at a polling station in the village of Kewle, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Ajmer district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman leaves after casting her vote inside a polling station in Ajmer district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station in the village of Shilatne, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A voter is helped by election officials inside a polling station in the village of Kamshet, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the election staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) cross a water channel on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election in Assar, north of Jammu April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting inside a polling station in the village of Shilatne, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Election staff check electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party attend an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election in Pulwama April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a mask depicting Modi as he sits before the start of an election campaign rally in the southern Indian city of...more
An Indian tribal woman carries her baby while casting her vote at a polling station at Putsari village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian security personnel sit in a vehicle next to the polling officers (in plain clothes) carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution center ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern...more
A polling officer prepares to carry an electronic voting machine (EVM) as an Indian security personnel stands guard inside a strong room ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura...more
A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at Makum village in Tinsukia district in Assam, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man leans inside the booth to cast his vote for the general election at a polling station in Amka village on the outskirts of New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officials holding electronic voting machines wait to hand them over to election authorities at the end of voting at Tezpur in Sonitpur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A polling officer shows the features of an Electronic Voting Machine to polling agents at a training centre ahead of the second phase of the general election in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Tribal Indian women with their children stand in a queue to cast their votes for the general election at a polling station in Kandhamal district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand in line to cast their votes at Bomdila town in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Polling officers travel with security personnel on a ferryboat over Brahmaputra River, to reach their assigned polling stations in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in Assam April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Reang refugee wearing traditional ornaments displays her voting card as she and others wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Polling officials prepare papers after sealing electronic voting machines at the end of voting at a polling station in Guijan in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Polling officials sort electronic voting machines (EVM), stationery and documents collected from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. ...more
A security force personnel stands guard inside a polling station in Parla village in Muzaffarnagar district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Polling officials seal an electronic voting machine at the end of voting at a polling station in Guijan in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during the general election, in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
