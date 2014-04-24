India Votes
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station at Chaksu village in Rajasthan April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station at Chaksu village in Rajasthan April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Kashmiri women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Noorabad, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Noorabad, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A security personnel stands guard in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at a polling station in Merhama, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A security personnel stands guard in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at a polling station in Merhama, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Women walk back to their homes after casting their votes in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Women walk back to their homes after casting their votes in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women line up beside a stray dog to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women line up beside a stray dog to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman waits to cast her vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman waits to cast her vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A voter is helped by election officials inside a polling centre during the sixth phase of general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A voter is helped by election officials inside a polling centre during the sixth phase of general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People including Sadhus or Hindu holy men line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People including Sadhus or Hindu holy men line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during the sixth phase of general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during the sixth phase of general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A police officer, who will be on election duty in Gujarat, looks into a ballot box after casting his postal ballot in Ahmedabad April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A police officer, who will be on election duty in Gujarat, looks into a ballot box after casting his postal ballot in Ahmedabad April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (R) show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election in Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (R) show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election in Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) holds up his ink-stained finger as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling centre during the sixth phase of the general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) holds up his ink-stained finger as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling centre during the sixth phase of the general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman gets her finger marked with ink before casting her vote at a polling station, in Malda district of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman gets her finger marked with ink before casting her vote at a polling station, in Malda district of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People stand in a queue as they wait to cast their vote outside a polling station at Guwahati, in Assam April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People stand in a queue as they wait to cast their vote outside a polling station at Guwahati, in Assam April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A security personnel stands guard as women with their children stand in a queue to cast their vote, outside a polling station in Malda district of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A security personnel stands guard as women with their children stand in a queue to cast their vote, outside a polling station in Malda district of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Bullfighting master class
School children learn the ins and outs of bullfighting.
NY cat cafe
The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan.
Born free in South Africa
Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...
Remains of D-Day
World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.