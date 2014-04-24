Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 24, 2014

India Votes

<p>A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station at Chaksu village in Rajasthan April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Kashmiri women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Noorabad, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A security personnel stands guard in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at a polling station in Merhama, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Women walk back to their homes after casting their votes in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Women line up beside a stray dog to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A woman waits to cast her vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>People line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A voter is helped by election officials inside a polling centre during the sixth phase of general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>People including Sadhus or Hindu holy men line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during the sixth phase of general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A police officer, who will be on election duty in Gujarat, looks into a ballot box after casting his postal ballot in Ahmedabad April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (R) show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election in Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) holds up his ink-stained finger as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling centre during the sixth phase of the general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A woman gets her finger marked with ink before casting her vote at a polling station, in Malda district of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>People stand in a queue as they wait to cast their vote outside a polling station at Guwahati, in Assam April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

<p>A security personnel stands guard as women with their children stand in a queue to cast their vote, outside a polling station in Malda district of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, April 24, 2014

