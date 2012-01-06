Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2012 | 9:40am IST

India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights

<p>Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (C) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (C) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (C) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 55
<p>Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 55
<p>Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2-R) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2-R) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2-R) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
3 / 55
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C, back to camera) is congratulated by team mates for taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C, back to camera) is congratulated by team mates for taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C, back to camera) is congratulated by team mates for taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
4 / 55
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's VVS Laxman (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's VVS Laxman (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's VVS Laxman (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
5 / 55
<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against Australia during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against Australia during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against Australia during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
6 / 55
<p>Sachin Tendulkar (R) bumps gloves with VVS Laxman as they bat together during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sachin Tendulkar (R) bumps gloves with VVS Laxman as they bat together during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (R) bumps gloves with VVS Laxman as they bat together during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
7 / 55
<p>Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges spectators as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges spectators as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges spectators as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
8 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey (R) catches out Sachin Tendulkar (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey (R) catches out Sachin Tendulkar (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey (R) catches out Sachin Tendulkar (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 55
<p>Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
10 / 55
<p>Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir (C) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir (C) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir (C) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
11 / 55
<p>Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
13 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey (L) and captain Michael Clarke warm up before starting the second session against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey (L) and captain Michael Clarke warm up before starting the second session against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey (L) and captain Michael Clarke warm up before starting the second session against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
14 / 55
<p>A combination photograph shows (L-R) Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrating reaching his century and double century on January 4, 2012 and triple century on January 5, 2012 against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

A combination photograph shows (L-R) Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrating reaching his century and double century on January 4, 2012 and triple century on January 5, 2012 against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket...more

Friday, January 06, 2012

A combination photograph shows (L-R) Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrating reaching his century and double century on January 4, 2012 and triple century on January 5, 2012 against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
15 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke points to his bat upon reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke points to his bat upon reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke points to his bat upon reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
16 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey (R) hugs captain Michael Clarke after Clarke reached a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey (R) hugs captain Michael Clarke after Clarke reached a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey (R) hugs captain Michael Clarke after Clarke reached a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
17 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
18 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
19 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) hugs teammate Mike Hussey after Hussey reached a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) hugs teammate Mike Hussey after Hussey reached a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) hugs teammate Mike Hussey after Hussey reached a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
20 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey plays a shot against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey plays a shot against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey plays a shot against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
21 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
22 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
23 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
24 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke kisses the emblem on his helmet after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke kisses the emblem on his helmet after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke kisses the emblem on his helmet after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
25 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
26 / 55
<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting dives across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting dives across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ricky Ponting dives across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
27 / 55
<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
28 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke drives the ball during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke drives the ball during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke drives the ball during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
29 / 55
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey hooks during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Mike Hussey hooks during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Mike Hussey hooks during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
30 / 55
<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a double century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a double century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a double century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
31 / 55
<p>Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during their second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during their second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during their second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
32 / 55
<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a half century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a half century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a half century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
33 / 55
<p>Australia's Shaun Marsh (C) turns to see VVS Laxman (L) catch him out off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Shaun Marsh (C) turns to see VVS Laxman (L) catch him out off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Shaun Marsh (C) turns to see VVS Laxman (L) catch him out off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
34 / 55
<p>Australia's David Warner (C) walks from the field after losing his wicket to Zaheer Khan (2nd L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's David Warner (C) walks from the field after losing his wicket to Zaheer Khan (2nd L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's David Warner (C) walks from the field after losing his wicket to Zaheer Khan (2nd L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
35 / 55
<p>Australia's Shaun Marsh (R) walks past celebrating Indian players after being caught out by VVS Laxman off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Shaun Marsh (R) walks past celebrating Indian players after being caught out by VVS Laxman off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Shaun Marsh (R) walks past celebrating Indian players after being caught out by VVS Laxman off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
36 / 55
<p>Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
37 / 55
<p>Virat Kohli edges a delivery from Australia's Peter Siddle to be caught behind during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli edges a delivery from Australia's Peter Siddle to be caught behind during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Virat Kohli edges a delivery from Australia's Peter Siddle to be caught behind during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
38 / 55
<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) moves in as Peter Siddle (L) celebrates with wicket keeper Brad Haddin (C) after they combined to dismiss Virat Kohli during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) moves in as Peter Siddle (L) celebrates with wicket keeper Brad Haddin (C) after they combined to dismiss Virat Kohli during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) moves in as Peter Siddle (L) celebrates with wicket keeper Brad Haddin (C) after they combined to dismiss Virat Kohli during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
39 / 55
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
40 / 55
<p>Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2nd L) for taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2nd L) for taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2nd L) for taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
41 / 55
<p>Gautam Gambhir walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Gautam Gambhir walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Gautam Gambhir walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
42 / 55
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (L) reacts as Sachin Tendulkar scores runs during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) reacts as Sachin Tendulkar scores runs during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) reacts as Sachin Tendulkar scores runs during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
43 / 55
<p>Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
44 / 55
<p>Rahul Dravid is struck by a ball from Australia's Peter Siddle during their second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Rahul Dravid is struck by a ball from Australia's Peter Siddle during their second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Rahul Dravid is struck by a ball from Australia's Peter Siddle during their second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
45 / 55
<p>VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
46 / 55
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle appeals successfully for the wicket of Rahul Dravid during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle appeals successfully for the wicket of Rahul Dravid during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Peter Siddle appeals successfully for the wicket of Rahul Dravid during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
47 / 55
<p>Virender Sehwag walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virender Sehwag walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Virender Sehwag walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
48 / 55
<p>Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Umesh Yadav (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Umesh Yadav (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Umesh Yadav (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
49 / 55
<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) reacts while bowling to Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) reacts while bowling to Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) reacts while bowling to Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
50 / 55
<p>Team mates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (4th L) for taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Team mates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (4th L) for taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Team mates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (4th L) for taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
51 / 55
<p>Spectators in the Member's Pavilion stand and applaud Sachin Tendulkar as he walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Spectators in the Member's Pavilion stand and applaud Sachin Tendulkar as he walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more

Friday, January 06, 2012

Spectators in the Member's Pavilion stand and applaud Sachin Tendulkar as he walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
52 / 55
<p>Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
53 / 55
<p>Zaheer Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Zaheer Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Zaheer Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
54 / 55
<p>Australia's Ed Cowan walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ed Cowan walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 06, 2012

Australia's Ed Cowan walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
55 / 55
View Again
View Next
India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

Next Slideshows

India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne

Highlights from the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

29 Dec 2011
Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Virender Sehwag's record double ton and other highlights from the cricket ODI between India and West Indies at Indore.

08 Dec 2011
India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

Snapshots from the first ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack.

29 Nov 2011
India vs West Indies - 2nd test

India vs West Indies - 2nd test

Snapshots from the second test between India and the West Indies in Kolkata.

17 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast