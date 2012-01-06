India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights
Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (C) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2-R) for taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (C, back to camera) is congratulated by team mates for taking the wicket of VVS Laxman during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) appeals successfully for the wicket of India's VVS Laxman (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against Australia during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar (R) bumps gloves with VVS Laxman as they bat together during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges spectators as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Australia's captain Michael Clarke during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey (R) catches out Sachin Tendulkar (L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir (C) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australian players celebrate after Peter Siddle (L) took the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey (L) and captain Michael Clarke warm up before starting the second session against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A combination photograph shows (L-R) Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrating reaching his century and double century on January 4, 2012 and triple century on January 5, 2012 against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket...more
Australia's captain Michael Clarke points to his bat upon reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey (R) hugs captain Michael Clarke after Clarke reached a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a triple century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) hugs teammate Mike Hussey after Hussey reached a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey plays a shot against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey celebrates reaching a century against India during the second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke plays a shot during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke kisses the emblem on his helmet after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ricky Ponting dives across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke drives the ball during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Mike Hussey hooks during the second test cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's captain Michael Clarke celebrates reaching a double century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) during their second test cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a half century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Shaun Marsh (C) turns to see VVS Laxman (L) catch him out off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's David Warner (C) walks from the field after losing his wicket to Zaheer Khan (2nd L) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Shaun Marsh (R) walks past celebrating Indian players after being caught out by VVS Laxman off the bowling of Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virat Kohli edges a delivery from Australia's Peter Siddle to be caught behind during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) moves in as Peter Siddle (L) celebrates with wicket keeper Brad Haddin (C) after they combined to dismiss Virat Kohli during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more
Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Team mates congratulate Australia's James Pattinson (2nd L) for taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gautam Gambhir walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle (L) reacts as Sachin Tendulkar scores runs during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rahul Dravid is struck by a ball from Australia's Peter Siddle during their second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle appeals successfully for the wicket of Rahul Dravid during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virender Sehwag walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Umesh Yadav (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) reacts while bowling to Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Team mates congratulate Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (4th L) for taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Spectators in the Member's Pavilion stand and applaud Sachin Tendulkar as he walks from the field after being bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more
Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Zaheer Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Ed Cowan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Ed Cowan walks from the field after being dismissed by Zaheer Khan during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
